Top Altcoin Picks to Diversify Your Portfolio Before the Surge

The crypto market is heating up, with signs pointing to a significant upswing. Investors are hunting for alternative coins that promise solid gains. Diversifying one’s portfolio is crucial in tapping into the potential of these rising stars. The insights provided here aim to assist in identifying several promising cryptocurrencies that are poised for growth as the market enters a vibrant phase. With careful selection, investors are positioned to potentially benefit from the next big surge.

BlastUP Goes Viral, Raising $4.7 Million in a Few Weeks

BlastUP, the premier launchpad on Blast, has recently made waves in the crypto world with its stunning debut, raising $4.7 million in just a few weeks. Many smart investors are rushing to buy BlastUP tokens before their value skyrockets.

Holders of BlastUP tokens may benefit from a number of privileges including participation in an Airdrop , exclusive loyalty rewards for participating in IDOs, and the ability to earn interest through staking.

BlastUP stands out from the crowd in the crypto world. Backed by Blast, the sixth largest blockchain by TVL, it offers genuine utility as a launchpad for DApp ventures. With its motto Grow faster, earn more, BlastUP is dedicated to propelling the success of blockchain startups. Those who join BlastUP now become part of a project poised to become the next big thing in this bull run.

STRK’s Recent Performance and Potential Price Path

Starknet’s price has recently seen a range between $1.14 and $1.49. Over the last week, STRK climbed by 5.62%. However, the past month wasn’t that positive, with the price dropping by 38.62%. But looking back six months, there’s been a huge jump of 566.91%. Currently, the coin shows signs of steadiness, neither in a strong impulsive nor corrective move based on RSI and MACD levels.

When it comes to STRK’s outlook, the balance of recent surges and pullbacks makes it difficult to predict. The next resistance lies at $1.68, and if momentum continues, the push towards the second resistance at $2.04 could happen. On the flip side, if the price falls, it might find support at $0.97, with a further safety net at $0.61. Both the short-term and long-term moving averages are near the current price, suggesting a neutral ground for STRK’s immediate direction.

Celestia’s Current Ranges and Mixed Expectations for Future Price

Celestia, or TIA, is moving between $9.67 and $12.90 right now. In one week, it went up 4.57%. But in the past month, it lost 13.39% of its value. Over the last six months, though, the coin’s price shot up by 246.35%. The price is swaying but doesn’t show a clear direction of either shooting up or falling down sharply.

With the current price near the 10-day average but above the 100-day, Celestia’s future is not set. Some might see the coin going up, eyeing the next big hurdle at $14.29. Others might worry, looking at the possible fall to $7.83 if things go south. The coin is in the middle ground with an RSI of almost 55, suggesting it could go either way.

Ondo Price Snapshot and Future Trajectory

Ondo token’s price has soared over six months, jumping an impressive 2846.67%. In just a week, it’s climbed by 7.44%. Currently, the price swings between $0.64 and $1.03. The token shows signs of an impulsive trend, having surpassed both the 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages of $0.85 and $0.81.

The positive momentum behind ONDO could push it towards the first resistance at $1.24. If the buying continues, the next challenge is at $1.63. However, if the mood shifts, ONDO might drop to support at $0.47 or even further to $0.09 in a downturn. The balance between rising indicators like the RSI at 68.23 and potential selling pressure at peaks advises caution despite the bullish trend.

Pepe’s Current Price Performance and Forecast

Pepe (PEPE) has seen a lively week with an increase of 48.05%, reflecting potential interest in the coin. Over 6 months, PEPE has soared by 528.67%, signaling strong momentum. Currently, it’s trading between $0.00000497 and $0.0000066. PEPE’s moves suggest an impulsive pattern recently, given the significant short-term increase.

As PEPE encounters a resistance level at $0.00000723 and support at $0.00000397, investors watch carefully. The next resistance and support levels lie further away, at $0.00000885 and $0.00000234, respectively. With a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 69.00 hovering near overbought territory, and optimistic indicators like a rising MACD, PEPE’s future seems balanced, with the chance for growth coupled with the usual risks of a pullback.

Conclusion

Choosing the right coins for a portfolio calls for a keen eye on potential growth. STRK, TIA, ONDO, and PEPE may offer varied opportunities, but their short-term prospects seem modest. BlastUP stands out with the most promise among the selections. The strength of BlastUP lies in its innovative concept coupled with its place in the established Blast ecosystem. Investors should note this coin for its high potential during the ongoing bull run.

