Top 6 Stock Research & Analysis Apps, Tools and Sites

As a trader of stocks or commodities, a lot of research is needed to finalize which assets to invest in. This research always pays off regarding better returns and clarity about the strategy to adopt for a specific stock or commodity.

Many traders save time and get helpful market research and trading insights by subscribing to stock research and analysis apps and sites. Most of these apps have their free and subscription versions, and some also offer premium versions. The quality of information available improves with each pricing level.

Many premium services justify their higher price tag by delivering stock research and insights that allow their users to outperform the market by applying this research.

The ideal stock research sites should have actionable insights for their users to

assess stocks better and make informed investment decisions.

Let’s see some of the most valuable and well-liked stock research and analysis sites. These are not listed in order of preference or quality.

Seeking Alpha

Its users cite this site best for its in-depth investment research and Stock Recommendations. Its premium version offers intermediate and advanced investors an exhaustive and insightful analysis of stocks, the economy, and other investment-related topics. This proves helpful for users to make more informed decisions.

Seeking Alpha provides access to

Earnings call transcripts

Ten years of financial statements

Stock comparison panel

Dividend and earnings forecasts

IQTrader

This is an excellent app for technical traders and offers comprehensive features suited for both retail investors as well as professional traders.

The app works on the latest technology and gives you instant access to top-notch brokers and partners. It offers access to more than 1000 stocks, 650 cryptocurrencies and over 5000 options. The pro version with all its comprehensive features is available for less than $10 per month, making it the most affordable option in this list.

The User-Friendly interface allows app users to manage their trading portfolio with a few taps. All market information is available at a single tap. The app offers comprehensive options like Options scanner, alerts, and asset watchlists.

Users can set alerts for stock break-out with popup notifications on SMS, phone and email. Its stock screeners allow investors to filter thousands of stocks to find what best meets their criteria to make profitable trades.

Other features include comprehensive scanners for stocks and crypto as well as a profit calculator for trades. The app also has a Trade Builder option to allow users to follow through on their planned trades and see how it will work out in different market situations.

Motley Fool

Motley Fool is also considered by its users a great site. It has multiple subscription modules and variants focusing on growth, value, and other criteria. This allows investors to pick the service that suits their investment style or preference. The site is known for its helpful analysis and insights into emerging and existing industries and proper data collation

The Motley Fool is most famous for its market-driven analysis and research insights.

Bitcoin 360 AI

Stocks are a great investment, but no stock in history can match some cryptocurrencies’ potential return on investment. Researching the crypto market AND the stock market is often seen as a difficult task. But thanks to apps like Bitcoin 360 AI, it doesn’t have to be!

Bitcoin 360 AI is a platform that has put years of work into building a portfolio of prominent user-friendly crypto brokers as well as crafting a cutting-edge algorithm to connect their users to the broker that fits their trading goals best.

Through these partner brokers, clients of Bitcoin 360 AI are awarded access to some of the most modern trading tools on the market, easy-to-follow market updates from crypto experts, and the ability to flawlessly invest in a wide array of digital assets and develop a formidable portfolio for the future.

Benzinga Pro

Benzinga Pro offers prompt and actionable market information and research for traders.

Its specialty is releasing exclusive breaking news on listed companies, usually as early as half an hour before the company releases its PR.

This means that Benzinga subscribers get to make early moves and reduce their losses or increase their gains through this early break.

Benzinga’s Newsfeed covers all things market-related and covers all sectors. Users can customize according to their trading preferences and stock watchlists.

Another helpful feature is the Insider section, which tracks what company insiders are doing with their stock.

Other features are:

Market Scanner: this offers customizable real-time stock movement updates

Charting: this allows users to chart their stocks through a linkage with TradingView

Calendar: traders can track major investment events through this feature

Trade Zero

TradeZero is a platform that lets users apply their strategies and invest in the way they want. It offers both a desktop and a mobile app. The app is free, with round the clock customer support and multiple free of cost trading levels. More professional users can opt for the Pro version

Trade Zero allows real-time stock trading, allowing users to invest timely through technical analysis of their selected stock. It offers free limit orders and high leverage options rates for day traders. This makes the website and its app popular amongst day traders particularly.