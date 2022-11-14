logo
Top 3 cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022

  1. Qi Blockchain (QIE/USDT) – Ethereum killer
https://Qiblockchain.online

Qi Blockchain (Qi for short) is a world leading scalable and distributed, public blockchain network with smart contract scripting functionality.  Qi is pronounced “chie” with trading symbol “QIE”.  Qi blockchain is a sophisticated Layer 1 Blockchain built for finance characterised by low fees and real-time transacting.

Qi is positioned for Web 3.0, Metaverse, low transaction NFT`s, Defi and everything the future holds.

Qi is a new entrant to the market able to handle 300 times more transactions per second than Bitcoin and 10 times more than SWIFT at a fraction of the fees with a secure consensus methodology.

Qi is the fastest growing blockchain ecosystem in the world with the following already available:

www.Hovr.Site – Low transaction fee NFT marketplace with real NFT use cases.

Qi is solving the problem of high fees and scalability of blockchains as layer 1 blockchain with smart contract functionality.  

There are exciting talks and prospects that Qi will be able to be mined with smart phones in future making it even more environment friendly.  Given the number of strong partnerships that have been formed in this ecosystem Qi is definitely a blockchain infrastructure solution to look out for.  Lastly, VortX Capital, the largest holder of Qi in the world at this time in the same way that Microstrategy is of Bitcoin intends to become the first blockchain based company to IPO in the second largest continent of the world.  Qi is the only blockchain that the world will ever need being decentralised, secure, eco-friendly and developer friendly.

Given the superiority of Qi, even at halve the growth of Bitcoin and with 10x the functionality a price prediction of Qi within 5 years of 3000 USD a coin is expected by experts.  There is only a limited number of tokens available which will never exceed a 150m in total supply.

Blockchain comparison

  1. Uniswap – Best Long-Term Crypto Portfolio DEX Investment  

Uniswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) project consisting of a set of smart contracts running on the Ethereum blockchain. Uniswap incentivizes its users to maintain the liquidity of the exchange, providing portions of the transaction fees and newly minted UNI tokens to those who participate.

One of the more popular decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Uniswap leverages multiple crypto assets, including its native UNI token, to provide a service nearly identical to a traditional exchange – with the added benefits that come with decentralization.  Uniswap charges no listing fee, costs significantly less gas, and is more decentralized.

Although Uniswap isn’t the only DEX in this marketplace, it is one of the most popular in terms of client numbers and daily trading volume. The overarching concept with a DEX like Uniswap is that traders buy and sell crypto without an intermediary.

This is made possible through the AMM (automated market maker) model – which is fuelled by rock-solid smart contract agreements. And as such, Uniswap could be one of the best long-term crypto investments for 2022 – should you believe in the future of decentralized trading.

  1. BNB – Coin with Ever Growing Usage

Previously known as Binance Coin, BNB is the crypto asset backed by Binance. It allows users of the Binance exchange – which facilitates billions of dollars in daily trading volume, to benefit from a 25% reduction in trading fees. Moreover, and perhaps most pertinently, BNB is used to pay transaction fees on the Binance Smart Chain.

This aforementioned network is now favoured by up-and-coming crypto projects that are launching for the first time – such as Lucky Block. And therefore, when you consider that thousands of tokens are listed on the Binance Smart Chain, demand for BNB will likely continue to rise in the long term.

Final Take

There’s no question about it: Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. The question becomes, where is the best place to invest your money in the market?

As you decide which cryptocurrency is the best investment for you, here are some other things to keep in mind:

  • The speed at which transactions are completed
  • The fees associated with transacting
  • The ability to use your cryptocurrency for regular purchases and bank transfers
Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
