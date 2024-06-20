Tokyo’s Blockchain Renaissance: Vitalik Buterin to Headline EDCON 2024

Tokyo, Japan — EDCON, the Ethereum Development Conference first held in 2017, will unfold in Tokyo from July 24-30. The event begins at the prestigious United Nations University and then moves to the iconic Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

EDCON 2024, timed to celebrate 10 years of Ethereum, is set to deliver an extraordinary week where technology meets spectacle, offering attendees an unparalleled blockchain and cultural experience featuring global powerhouses like Vitalik Buterin and Keisuke Honda.

Event Highlights:

Why Tokyo? Japan’s progressive legislative updates, especially the revision of the Limited Partnership Act for Investment, highlight its dedication to nurturing a thriving ecosystem for Web3 startups. This change, enabling venture capitalists to integrate cryptocurrency assets into their portfolios, signals a bright future for local innovation and lessens dependency on overseas investments. Japan’s global blockchain leadership is underscored by regulatory progress, substantial corporate Web3 investments, and international collaboration, making it a rising hub for Web3 innovation. Partnering with the Shibuya Municipal Government , EDCON is merging blockchain advancements with Japan’s technological prowess.

Japan’s Crypto Summer: Japan becomes the blockchain community’s focal point this summer, hosting a full month of blockchain events all July. EDCON 2024, from July 24-30, will serve as the marquee week of this exciting month.

Celebrating a decade of Ethereum with Vitalik Buterin and Joe Lubin: This year’s EDCON is particularly special as it marks the 10th anniversary of Ethereum. We’re honored to host a reunion panel featuring Ethereum’s co-founders, Vitalik Buterin and Joe Lubin, who will share insights from a decade of blockchain innovations. This reunion not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for future advancements.

Cultural Showcase ft. Keisuke Honda: This year’s conference in Tokyo will feature global powerhouses such as Keisuke Honda, TripleS, and RAC, and will highlight Japanese culture with cultural icons like Ambush and Ghost in the Shell. The event also includes our unified hacker houses and the first-ever Nouns IRL activation , marking a milestone for the community.

Free Admission to Onboard New Users: EDCON 2024 offers free admission to onboard new users and foster community growth in the blockchain ecosystem, featuring workshops to bridge Japanese web2 companies like Toyota, Tokyu, Seibu, SMBC (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation), Aioi (Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance), and more into adopting web3 technology.

This unique combination of cultural richness, innovative discourse, and community engagement makes EDCON 2024 in Tokyo an unmissable event for anyone interested in the future of blockchain. Claim your free ticket at edcon.io/ticket and look out for EDCON scavenger hunt signs across iconic locations in Shibuya.

For more information and to register, visit EDCON 2024 website.