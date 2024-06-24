Loading...

TokenPost Heats Up ‘Crypto Fever’ with Global Web3 Roadshow ‘IXO™ 2024: Embrace the Future’

2 mins read

TokenPost, South Korea’s premier blockchain media outlet, is gearing up to launch the second phase of its global Web3 roadshow, ‘IXO™ 2024: Embrace the Future.’

Scheduled for July 9 and 10, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Boutique Monaco, the event is co-hosted by TokenPost, Mask Network, and TON, with Chris & Partners and WikiTree as co-organizers.

‘IXO™ 2024: Embrace the Future’ is an offline event designed to implement the ‘IXO’ concept, a community-friendly Web3 fundraising model. The roadshow aims to introduce Web3 technologies and projects to the public, driving mass adoption.

The event will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking among global projects, exchanges, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and Web3 enthusiasts, fostering a healthy industry ecosystem.

The previous ‘IXO™ 2024 Ultimate Web3 Roadshow,’ held in April, saw participation from over 40 exhibiting companies and attracted more than 1,300 attendees over the two-day conference, signaling the beginning of a bullish market trend.

‘IXO™ 2024’ will feature various touchpoints, including on-site booths, project pitching sessions, airdrop events, and a VIP after-party. This platform will allow industry participants and the community to interact, share ideas and experiences, and explore new business and collaboration opportunities.

With the market heating up due to macroeconomic improvements and anticipation for Ethereum spot ETFs, ‘IXO™ 2024: Embrace the Future’ is expected to solidify its role as a pivotal event in the ecosystem.

Event sponsors include:
Diamond Sponsors:

  • Hashkey Global
  • Mask Network
  • TRON
  • TON

Platinum Sponsors:

  • Korea University Blockchain Research Institute
  • LBank Labs
  • XRADERS
  • BXTEN
  • NESTYLE

Gold Sponsors:

  • Biconomy.com
  • FOBL
  • Coinall100

Silver Sponsors:

  • NAVI Protocol

Participating companies and speakers include:

  • LG CNS
  • Kakao Enterprise
  • Mask Network
  • TRON
  • TON
  • BNB Chain
  • AhnLab Blockchain Company (ABC)
  • CODE
  • MARBLEX
  • SynFutures
  • Burrito Wallet
  • Alchemy Pay
  • Fandom
  • AM Management

Participants can register for ‘IXO™ 2024: Embrace the Future’ via Luma link. For real-time updates and more detailed information, inquiries can be made through the following social media channels:

IXO™ 2024 Official Channels:

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

