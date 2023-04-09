TMS Network (TMSN) Leads Polkadot (DOT) & Cosmos (ATOM) in Crypto Expansion as Alchemy Pay Eyes South Korea with $10 Million Funding

TMS Network (TMSN) is at the forefront of the crypto expansion of Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM). Meanwhile, Alchemy Pay, the Singapore-based payment platform, is targeting South Korea after receiving $10 million in funding from DWF Labs. With South Korea’s crypto acceptance and plans to establish regulatory frameworks for digital assets, The region could be a “robust market base” for crypto investment.

Here we will explore Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) and see why TMS Network (TMSN) is the perfect crypto investment choice for South Koreans.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized blockchain-based trading platform, has surpassed everyone’s expectations due to the recent surge in crypto prices. TMS Network (TMSN) has gained attention for its innovative trading solutions and utility.

As crypto adoption grows, TMS Network (TMSN) is a much-needed development for traders seeking to increase profitability and make effective trading decisions. TMS Network (TMSN) distinguishes itself with its multipurpose, intuitive, and accessible platform, which is based on the Ethereum chain and is safer, faster, and more transparent than traditional trading platforms.

TMS Network (TMSN) is the world’s first and most advanced digital trading platform, supporting various assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, Forex, and CFDs. The platform offers users an all-in-one trading and financial universe where they can conduct multiple transactions in one place with robust trading tools.

With TMS Network (TMSN), anyone can join the online trading community, automatically copy trades, connect with other traders, share information, and gain insights into trading strategies. This unique offering has no match in the market, making TMS Network (TMSN) a force to be reckoned with.

Investors are thrilled that TMS Network (TMSN) has raised over $4 Million in the early presale stage, with the TMS Network (TMSN) token now trading at $0.05, a 100x increase from the initial presale price. Analysts are optimistic about TMS Network (TMSN)’s bullish 2023. Therefore, it is the best time to join the biggest thing of 2023.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain network designed to enable interoperability between different blockchains. It aims to create a web of interconnected blockchain networks that can communicate and share data securely and efficiently, while also providing a scalable and adaptable infrastructure for building decentralized applications.

The community of Polkadot (DOT) remains optimistic despite the recent downtrend in its trading. This is because the recent data from ProofofGitHub showed that the network has surpassed other blockchain networks in terms of development activity. The upsurge in development activity is backed by the improvement in market sentiments, giving the Polkadot (DOT) community a reason to remain hopeful.

Despite the 6% decline in the trading price of Polkadot (DOT) on the weekly chart, it has recorded a 1% increase in the past 24 hours. The current price of Polkadot (DOT) is $6.41, which is 88.3% lower than its all-time high of $55.00. Nevertheless, Polkadot (DOT) has performed well on the social metric, indicating that the community remains engaged and active.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) recently presented a project that highlights Solarchain’s capabilities in creating an infrastructure for token-incentivized data and vehicle connectivity. Despite Cosmos (ATOM)’s ecosystem growth, Cosmos (ATOM)’s native cryptocurrency has not seen significant growth.

As of March 27, 2023, Cosmos (ATOM) traded at $11.16, showing a 7.83% decline in the past seven days. In the last 24 hours, Cosmos (ATOM) has decreased by 1.29%, and over the past month, it has decreased by 14.7%.

The current value of Cosmos (ATOM) indicates a 74.86% decrease from Cosmos (ATOM)’s all-time high of $44.45 on January 17, 2022.

Due to the bearish market outlook for cryptocurrencies like Cosmos (ATOM), investors may need to consider alternative, lesser-known altcoins with a potential for high returns.

