  3 mins read

Three NFT Coin Opportunities That Can Make Your Wallet Multiply

As cryptocurrencies grow in value and popularity, more and more people are looking for ways to get involved. 

While the most common way to purchase is through buying tokens or coins, there are several other opportunities available as well. 

In this article, we’ll discuss three NFT opportunities that can make your wallet multiply. We’ll explain what NFTs are and how they can be used to create wealth.

Growing Popularity of Mehracki (MKI)

Mehracki (MKI), which is included in the market as a meme coin, has made a serious breakthrough with high investor interest. Mehracki (MKI), which draws attention among the newly introduced meme coin projects, has already managed to take its place in the portfolio of many investors. In particular, it is thought that the project will reach larger audiences in the future, thanks to the integrations to be provided with the real world.

Mehracki (MKI) ecosystem uses Solana (SOL) blockchain technology to provide the fastest transactions. While the ecosystem provides almost instantaneous transactions, it works with a commission rate of only 0.5%.

Mehracki plans to collaborate with real-world businesses on NFT. Accordingly, it is stated that investors with certain NFTs will gain various advantages, especially in the accommodation and service sectors.

The marketing strategy of the project is also quite comprehensive. In particular, Mehracki (MKI), which will focus on social media, seeks to be recognised by large audiences with NFT airdrop and similar events.

Mehracki (MKI) also manages to attract investors with its staking program. The program provides the opportunity to generate passive income by offering highly profitable returns. In addition, investors are given voting rights over the DAO.

ApeCoin (APE)’s Holders Increase

ApeCoin (APE) focuses particularly heavily on decentralisation. In the project, which is managed as a DAO, it is crucial to keep all financial movements and management transparent. Thanks to this strategy, the confidence of APE token investors in the project is increased.

The ApeCoin project, which has a broad ecosystem, strives to create an environment where investors can always benefit from the ecosystem. APE token holders, intended to gain more privileges than any other member of the ecosystem, can access some game projects and various applications that are not open to outside access. Likewise, different supports are provided to increase the earnings of token holders.

Decentraland (MANA) Presents a Unique NFT Experience

Decentraland (MANA) is a non-tradable (NFT) token that provides property rights to digital real estate (plots of land). At the same time, MANA is the currency that facilitates the sale of Decentraland (MANA) and other goods and services available on the platform – for example; it can be used to customise your avatar. Decentraland (MANA) also allows users to vote on policy updates, opinions on new developments and land auctions.

Decentraland’s (MANA) gives users access to a “new artistic medium, business opportunity or entertainment resource.” The virtual space comprises 90,601 separate land parcels, each measuring 16m x 16m (256 square metres) and assigned to specific coordinates in its “metaverse.” Each domain is set to a Decentraland (MANA) NFT whose ownership is registered to its owner. 

Decentraland (MANA) owners can then develop the land as they wish, with several marked zones varying in size and theme. Users can lease the land to others or provide paid experiences by creating animations and interactions experienced in their specific virtual real estate.

Mehracki (MKI), ApeCoin (APE), and Decentraland (MANA) are all coins that show growth potential. Although the market is volatile, and it’s difficult to predict which coins will succeed in the long run, investing in these three seems like a safe bet. We believe in their potential, and we recommend you do your research before purchasing any coin. However, if you are looking for a solid option, Mehracki (MKI), ApeCoin (APE), and Decentraland (MANA) should be on your radar.

Links:

Presale: presale.mehracki.io/register

Website: mehracki.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Mehracki_Official

BlockchainNews

BlockchainNews

