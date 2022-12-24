The watchlist of crypto whales for 2023 includes Rate That Crypto (RTC), Eos (EOS) and Tezos (XTZ)

The cryptocurrency industry draws people from different walks of life. Everyone with a stake in the market has different goals and perspectives, from crypto newcomers who have yet to invest to billionaires with significant holdings. At the same time, big names like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are well-known in the crypto market. There are many other projects like Eos (EOS), Rate That Crypto (RTC), and Tezos (XTZ) that are poised to explode in 2023.

Whales are enormous creatures in the ocean, and the crypto world is no exception. Crypto-whales act as the market’s actual power brokers, typically holding a significant amount of a specific cryptocurrency for trading. Because they own so much cryptocurrency, whales can easily manipulate prices without breaking laws. Following whales and the cryptocurrency in which they invest can thus provide investors with an idea of which projects will grow in value.

Let’s take a look at the cryptocurrencies that whales are currently tracking.

Eos (EOS) attracts investors with low fees and scalability.

EOS (EOS) is a fast, flexible, and forward-thinking altcoin project with a sizable global user base. Community engagement and a collaborative approach to building a better future are at the heart of EOS (EOS) operations.

EOS (EOS) is an open-source blockchain that supports and operates safe, compliant, and predictable digital infrastructures. Many are adopting EOS (EOS) for its ever-expanding sets of products, features, and tools due to its innovative approach to assisting developers in quickly developing and scaling projects.

As user interest in altcoins grows, many are turning to EOS (EOS) due to its high-yield potential. With this surge in interest, experts believe the price of EOS will skyrocket in the coming years.

For some time now, cryptocurrency has been on the rise, with investors drawn in by the coin’s low fees, scalability, and potential for smart contract development. EOS was one of the day’s biggest gainers, rising more than 7.25%. With crypto markets showing improvement, EOS will likely remain a strong performer. It is currently trading at $1.03 and may see further gains in the coming days due to several announcements and developments.

Tezos (XTZ) sees an increase in demand.

Tezos (XTZ) is one of the most visible projects. Smart-contract and decentralized app hosting platforms support peer-to-peer transactions. When XTZ holders participate in its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, they receive tokens. Many analysts are optimistic about Tezos’ long-term prospects.

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, Tezos does not have a limited supply. It means that people keep it as an asset because of its value. It can make its network much more secure. Furthermore, a high inflation rate may encourage people to stake their XTZ.

Tezos is well-known for its fast and energy-efficient blockchain, which can support smart contracts. It is preparing to process one million transactions per second.

New projects, technology upgrades, pipeline projects on its blockchain, and new sponsorship deals provide compelling reasons for investors to invest in this altcoin.

Rate That Crypto (RTC): Play-to-earn token for the future

Those who enjoy gaming projects are becoming intrigued by the Rate That Crypto (RTC) model. This project provides a play-to-earn opportunity for the general public, who is intrigued and intimidated by the world of cryptocurrency. For most people, Rate That Crypto is an exciting gateway that allows them to earn sustainably with no risk.

The RTC project aims to gamify crypto learning to make it easier for enthusiasts to support crypto and rate their favorite tokens in a fun way. The Rate That Crypto presale is currently underway, allowing investors to purchase RTC tokens created and issued by the project team. RTC tokens are ERC-20 tokens that can be traded, earned through gaming and competition, sold, and spent in the RTC ecosystem.

Players battle for the top spot on the leaderboard to win a share of the crypto token prize pool. Many new features are in the works, including an analytics suite designed to give Rate That Crypto community members a market advantage, badges, competition leagues, NFT gameplay, social profiles, and much more.

Rate That Crypto (RTC) is an investment project, and gamers will enjoy interacting with it in the long run. Crypto whales will discover that it corresponds to their needs and convictions.

For more information on Rate That Crypto click the links below:

Presale Website – www.ratethatcrypto.com

Twitter – www.twitter.com/ratethatcrypto

Discord – https://discord.gg/hXhNBE5RRy

Telegram – https://t.me/ratethatcrypto

Reddit – www.reddit.com/r/ratethatcrypto/

YouTube – https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UC4q9c9mYjLBPv4FdQM_RiVg

HOW TO BUY RATE THAT CRYPTO (RTC)

NOTE:

USD Coin (USDC) on the Polygon network is required to buy the $RTC presale

Ensure that you have a small amount of Polygon (MATIC) to cover gas fees.

MetaMask is highly recommended (either desktop or in-app). However, TrustWallet and Coinbase Wallets are also supported

HOW TO BUY USDC (PoS)

OPTION 1: BUY USDC DIRECTLY

A) IMPORT THE USDC TOKEN

Copy the Polygon USDC token address: 0x2791Bca1f2de4661ED88A30C99A7a9449Aa84174

In your MetaMask Wallet, Press ‘Import token’ and paste the address.

B) BUY VIA TRANSAK/ MOONPAY USING YOUR CARD

From MetaMask, press Buy and you choose either MoonPay or Transak. You will need to follow their additional steps, likely including KYC depending on your local region

OPTION 2: POLYGON BRIDGE

A) BRIDGE ETHEREUM TOKENS

Go to the Polygon Bridge and select your Ethereum based token that you wish to bridge to Polygon. Ideally USDC, but you can also bridge ETH, MATIC, USDT etc.

*If you bridge Ethereum based USDC to Polygon USDC, you can skip Step 2 and are done!

B) SWAP FOR USDC (IF NEEDED)

Select Polygon Swap on the left pane and enter the token value amount that you wish to swap for Polygon USDC. Approve and Confirm the transaction in your Wallet

HOW TO BUY RTC

A) VISIT RATETHATCRYPTO.COM AND CONNECT YOUR WALLET

Ensure the Polygon Network is selected and then press ‘CONNECT WALLET’

B) ENABLE PERMISSION

Confirm that you allow the contract to access your USDC balance. Don’t worry, no transaction will occur yet

Enter the $USDC amount that you wish to invest. The minimum investment is $10.

C) ENTER AMOUNT

D) APPROVE TRANSACTION

Press ‘Approve Transaction’ and confirm the request in your Wallet when prompted

E) PURCHASE $RTC!

Press ‘Purchase RTC’ and confirm the transaction once more in your Wallet