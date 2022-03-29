The Metaverse and NFTs are two phrases that are going to be with us for years to come. After Facebook rebranded to Meta towards the end of 2021 there was an explosion of new projects brought to our attention. Solana (SOL) is one of the most popular blockchains for dApps and NFT creation. As a result of this, many new Metaverse projects are being built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. Two of the most prominent projects that use Solana (SOL) to power them are Pacman Frog (PAC) and Star Atlas (ATLAS).

Pacman Frog (PAC)

Solana (SOL) is a decentralised smart contract platform that has many benefits when it comes to NFTs compared to other smart contract platforms such as Ethereum (ETH).

Solana’s (SOL) NFT advantages include speed and security. No third-party interaction is required for Solana (SOL) to manage massive volumes of data rapidly and securely. This makes Solana (SOL) one of the best platforms for hosting NFTs.

The Solana (SOL) network can process up to 50,000 transactions per second. This is a significant benefit for creators and businesses that wish to implement NFTs on a large scale.

The video gaming industry is taking NFT technology and using it to its advantage. With over 1 billion gamers worldwide, there is now the opportunity to monetise the space, allowing gamers to make money whilst playing their favourite games. The speed and number of transactions that Solana (SOL) offers are highly desirable for the crypto gaming industry.

Pacman Frog (PAC) is a brand new crypto and has just started its presale. This is a GameFi (gaming finance) crypto that is built on the Solana (SOL) network. Pacman Frog (PAC) has plans to revolutionise the crypto gaming industry and will use its token holders to help do this in the shape of a DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation).

One of the biggest problems with crypto at the moment is that many people still don’t fully understand what it is. Pacman Frog (PAC) plans to offer an academy in its ecosystem where crypto newbies to crypto experts can learn and expand their knowledge. Some of the topics will include:

● The Metaverse

● NFTs

● The Blockchain

● DeFi

● Smart Contracts

Alongside this, Pacman Frog (PAC) plans to help up-and-coming gaming developers create, and ultimately release their gaming projects by offering capital, community, and support.

Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Star Atlas (ATLAS) is a play-to-earn RPG crypto game that will have metaverse implications. Players can travel to the year 2620 and explore the futuristic cosmos ecosystem which comes with virtual experiences.

In Star Atlas (ATLAS) players will be able to take part in one of three different races (Humans, Aliens, Robots). After picking your side it’s time to enter battle against the other two factions.

The game offers its players the chance to earn $ATLAS over many different settings. There will be a player vs player battle mode and a player vs environment mode where computer-controlled opponents will try to prevent you from achieving your goals.

In the Star Atlas (ATLAS) ecosystem players will also be free. To explore professional choices that may be monetised. These include:

● Commander

● Aviator

● Cabin Crew

● Scientist

● Engineer

● Entrepreneur

Star Atlas (ATLAS) is currently trading at $0.02677486 and is 31st in the list of GameFI projects in terms of market cap on CoinGecko.

With Solana (SOL) as one of the most popular smart contract platforms for crypto gaming and NFTs currently, a lot of investment could flow into the projects built on the network. Pacman Frog (PAC) and Star Atlas (ATLAS) could be two of the projects to most benefit from this investment.

