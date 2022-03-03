Singapore, Singapore, 3rd March, 2022,

– TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) have announced that BlockChance, Cadenza Ventures, Crypto Love, C² Ventures, Sharism Lab, Kyber Network, Unifi Protocol, Visions of Blockchain, and WOO Network will be joining as our guest judges for Season One of the TRON Grand Hackathon.

Meet our Community and Industry Partners

BlockChance

Since 2018, BlockChance has introduced blockchain and other emerging technologies for a positive and sustainable future. Their purpose is to empower the 7 billion people on earth and millions of businesses to use blockchain technology to build together the foundation of a new era for humanity.

Joining us as a guest judge, Fabian Friedrich is the Founder and CEO of BlockChance. Fabian has been proud of his entrepreneurship and socio-political work for the last 20 years. “We are happy to work with the TRON DAO to jointly identify and implement ways to enable a positive future for everyone,” said Fabian.

Cadenza Ventures

Cadenza Ventures is a crypto venture fund dedicated to finding superior returns from digital finance and blockchain investments. Cadenza actively invests in the technologies and crypto-assets that are reshaping financial services.

Next on our panel is Max Shapiro, the Co-founder and Managing Partner at Cadenza Ventures. Since 2018, the Cadenza team has managed investment vehicles focusing on digital finance and blockchain technologies. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Hackathon,” said Max Shapiro. “We’re also eager to meet ambitious developers and provide support to the most forward-looking and innovative projects.”

Crypto Love

Crypto Love, also known as Randall, will also be joining the judging panel. He is a former NASA physicist, a veterinarian turned crypto influencer, currently hosting a crypto YouTube channel that he started in 2017. “I am so honored to join as a guest judge for the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022. As a developer and advocate of blockchain technology, I’m excited to get a first-hand look at some of the emerging tech innovations within the TRON ecosystem,” said Randall.

C² Ventures

C ² Ventures takes a chain-agnostic approach, making early-stage investments across all major layer one and layer two ecosystems. They focus on empowering builders with the capital and operational expertise to build and scale the next generation of Web3 and metaverse applications.

Before founding C² Ventures, our next judge Ciara Sun oversaw new token listings and blockchain investments at Huobi Global, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. Ciara is a known female leader in the blockchain space.

“It’s fascinating to see all these talented developer communities put their own innovative spins on Web3 related topics,” said Ciara Sun. “The Grand Hackathon hosted by TRON & BTTC not only empowers its own ecosystem; the projects that come out of this hackathon could set the trend for the next five years. Remember, modern-day freedom fighters don’t shoot bombs or bullets. They write code.”

Kyber Network

Kyber Network delivers a sustainable liquidity infrastructure for DeFi. As a liquidity hub, Kyber connects liquidity from various protocols and sources to provide the best token rates to dApps, aggregators, DeFi platforms, and traders.

As our judge from Kyber Network, Kim Trong Nguyen, who serves as Head of Research, leads Kyber’s research efforts to apply blockchain privacy, scalability, and anti-frontrunning solutions like Rollups and Zk-proof to market-fit products.

“Kyber Network believes in investing in the future of decentralized technologies, and the TRON Grand Hackathon represents one of the most ambitious programs,” said Victor Tran, CEO, and Co-founder of Kyber Network. “As a leading Decentralized Exchange, KyberSwap is proud to be a supporting partner to bring these ideas to life long-term.”

Unifi Protocol

Unifi Protocol creates innovative and straightforward solutions for Web3 applications. Since 2018, the Unifi team has been bringing groundbreaking blockchain products to market, beginning as a volunteer team with a vision for a decentralized future.

Our next judge, Juliun Brabon, is the CEO and Co-founder of Unifi Protocol. He has a background as an executive in the pharmaceutical space, specializing in process development and efficiency.

“Our long-standing relationship with TRON dates back to as far as 2018. Our team minted the first-ever TRC10 token on the TRON blockchain,” said Juliun Brabon. “A legacy of forward-thinking innovation is the foundation of Unifi Protocol, a growing company at the forefront of cutting-edge Web3 technology.”

Sharism Lab

Created in 2012, Sharism Lab gathers bloggers and Internet enthusiasts to research the new tools and practices of information sharing. The project was initiated by Isaac Mao and aimed at investigating existing social activities using data science, art, and philosophy.

Joining us as a guest judge, Harvard Scholar Isaac Mao is the Director of Sharism Lab, a software architect, entrepreneur, learning and social technology researcher. Isaac divides his time between research, social work, business, and technology. “I’m pleased to join TRON DAO to execute ways to encourage a decentralized and dynamic community for everyone to create and share,” said Isaac.

Visions of Blockchain

Also joining our judging panel is Laurent Perello, Founder and CEO of Visions of Blockchain. He is a TRON DAO Blockchain Advisor who has been a serial entrepreneur for 25 years. Since the beginning of 2017, he has been involved in the Web3 community to learn, contribute, and share his knowledge and experience.

“I’m delighted to be part of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022, and I strongly believe in decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology,” said Laurent Perello. “Technological innovation is transforming our society. I can’t wait to see all the aspiring projects at the hackathon and where they will take us.”

WOO Network

WOO Network connects traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms with democratized access to top-notch liquidity and trading execution at a low or no cost. Their services aim to improve trading executions for their partners.

Last but not least, joining us from WOO is their Investment Analyst George Aranzaso. “I’m excited to serve as a guest judge for the TRON Grand Hackathon to support the crypto community and the overall blockchain ecosystem further,” said Aranzaso.

As part of the Hackathon, we will be hosting a few of our judges and partners on the “Around the Block” podcast series streamed live on TRON DAO Youtube and DLive Protocol (a truly decentralized live streaming platform).

Also, check out the TRON DAO Forum, where members can interact, create threads, have questions answered, and participate in discussions about the crypto community.

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting nearly 100M monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years, with over 79 million users on the blockchain, upwards of 2.8 billion transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum in April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a purely community-governed DAO.

