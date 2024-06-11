The Number of Women Entering the World of Cryptocurrencies is Growing

The cryptocurrency industry has positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing industries internationally. According to data provided by Statista, the cryptocurrency market is expected to reach a profit of US$51.5 billion by the end of 2024.

Women Blazing Trails in the Cryptocurrency Landscape

A trend accompanying the growth of the crypto market is the increase in the number of women entering the crypto market each year, whether by investing in crypto or leading projects.

Grinego Research confirmed that at the beginning of the year, cryptocurrency holdings by women increased from 18% to 30%. Likewise, the number of positions held by women within the cryptocurrency market is increasing, accounting for 26% during 2023.

Women-Led Businesses in the Crypto Market

In an industry as changeable as that of cryptocurrencies, where everything can change in a matter of minutes, businesses and partnerships play a key role.

In this sense, finding the perfect partner to close a deal can be fundamental to the development of a successful business.

The number of women leading and closing businesses in the crypto industry is on the rise. A clear example is the recent alliance carried out by two leaders in the world of cryptocurrencies, Lena Anikeeva, founder of Pixies Studio (creating design in crypto since 2017), and Kristina Vorobeva of Sparrow PR agency,

Within the framework of the alliance, Pixies focused on the development of the brand and the design of the logo for the communication agency. In contrast, Sparrow PR focused on the expansion of Pixies in the media.

Kristina Vorobeva stated, “When we began our work, the request was solely for promoting the Pixies brand. However, after discussing with Lena, we quickly realized the need to emphasize her strong personal brand, charisma, diverse interests, and projects. The result was a combination of personal, fashion, and crypto PR, along with the co-branding of her two brands- Pixies design studio and Lokoto apparel brand. This approach significantly boosted Pixies’ exposure, earning mentions in top glossy and business media like Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Forbes Woman”

In this sense, we can see how the number of women closing partnerships and dominating the cryptocurrency industry is increasing. Also, it is key to highlight that the number of women in executive positions in cryptocurrency companies is on the rise.

Two clear examples of this growing trend are the cases of Grace Chen, leading one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges internationally known as Bitget, and Ana Ojeda, one of the main figures leading the cryptocurrency space in Latin America, known as CryptoLawyer.

We can conclude by understanding that more and more women are leading alliances and important positions within the cryptocurrency market.