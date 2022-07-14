logo
The Leading Alternative Investment Management Summit – Dubai Edition 2022

750 x 500 px banner s

The 13th Edition of The Leading Alternative Investment Management Summit taking place in Dubai on 21 & 22 November will focus on the central theme of navigating through the current global economy – inflation, stagflation and recession, and will gather this year, the world’s leading economists, market movers and investment experts to share their insights, opportunities and strategies speculating on the current and future market conditions.

AIM Summit Dubai Edition presents an unrivaled opportunity for discussions on investment developments, global market conditions, latest trends and best practices. Conference topics include private equity, hedge funds, digital assets, venture capital, fintech, emerging markets, NFTs and metaverse, M&As, crypto mining, ESG and impact investing and Web 3.

For more information, visit the conference website www.aimsummit.com

For sponsorship and speaking opportunities, contact [email protected]

Website – www.aimsummit.com

Registration Link – https://www.aimsummit.com/page/2170313/apply-to-attend

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
