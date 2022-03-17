MetaVentures is a unique event where you can immerse yourself in the unforgettable atmosphere of Metaverse, Digital Art and NFTs, keep up with the latest developments in the world of digital assets, decentralized finance, DAOs, different types of Blockchains, tokens, DAOs and Regulatory Compliance in Southern Asia.

The Metaverse-focused program will bring together the international business leaders, government agencies, investors, technical specialists and developers to discuss the most interesting innovations in the Web3/Metaverse world. Find out how NFTs together with cryptocurrencies are creating a new global economy, and how Metaverse/WEB3 businesses are changing the world.

The most famous NFT– artists and collectors will present their works and collections on the screens at the main stage. The summit participants will be able to compete at a hackathon where creative teams will develop MVPs during a short period of time, and the winners will receive sponsorship prizes up to $50.000. Also, there will be the Startup and Metaverse contests held. Everyone will get a chance to meet and chat with friendly and funny robots and watch an unforgettable drone night show, and even more!

At MetaVentures summit everyone will be able to book a meeting with mentors, investors and partners, listen to lectures and participate in live-group discussions, exchange experiences, enjoy high-class service, and fruitful networking at the afterparty.

For VIP guests, speakers and WEB3 influencers there will be a VIP dinner and a VIP party organized in a unique place by the MetaVentures team.

The MetaVentures summit creates a bridge connecting the world’s Blockchain leaders with the professional community and Blockchain leaders in Thailand and Southeast Asia. This is a significant and unique event in Thailand!

Don’t miss a chance to join our event as our dear guest!

Organizers of MetaVentures:

The largest event agency – Art of Events;

Mikhail Savchenko, blockchain enthusiast and serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in fintech and blockchain;

Alexander Nakhapetov, CEO of Art of Events. Designer of international events and entrepreneur.

Venue address MetaVentures Phuket : 10 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Phuket 83110 Thailand

Our contacts: