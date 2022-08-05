The five most fantastic things you can buy with Bitcoin

Bitcoin store of value continues to expand alongside its awareness. For a specific time, government authorities considered bitcoin as a means of illegal payment as it is untraceable. However, within a short span, bitcoin was not viewed as a means of illicit payment, and this mainly happened subsequently the establishment of the first bitcoin ATM. Since then, it’s obvious that bitcoin is a store of value that exists to transfer value from one person to another. If you are interested in bitcoin, you may also need to read business news that might affect crypto transactions, for example, Morgan Stanley has named the new co-heads of investment banking.

Recently, you saw the first Bitcoin billionaires and a crazy rise in bitcoin prices. People are sure that more and more people are willing to invest in bitcoin, and maybe one day, this cryptocurrency will become the world’s standard currency. But for now, you can use your bitcoins to purchase some products we listed below. Here are the top 5 most incredible things you can buy with bitcoins.

1. Web Hosting

You can use bitcoin as a means of payment for your hosting web service. Many companies have more than 20 packages you can pick up depending on your needs and budget. You can get more than 47GB of storage space, domain name, unlimited email accounts, and much more. There’s no need to wait to pay any other transaction fees or withdraw funds from the bank.

2. Luxury Watches

You can buy luxury watches with bitcoins from any excellent watch brand. Many online watch stores there accept bitcoin. You can visit their official website and pick a watch you like. It will arrive on your doorstep within 7-10 days after paying the required amount.

3. Jewelry

You can use bitcoin to buy jewelry even though it might seem like a costly affair. Many online jewelers are available who are accepting bitcoin as a payment method. Not only that, you can purchase diamonds and other precious jewelry with bitcoin from these stores.

4. Travel & Flights

As we know, air tickets are one of the most significant expenses for the traveler and often a secondary consideration for them after hotel booking. However, with today’s evolving technologies and cheap flights, people decided to travel more frequently than before. But with all this craze of traveling, travelers don’t wish to take their credit cards with them. Luckily, Bitcoin is here to the rescue. You can choose from any major airline and book your ticket by paying in bitcoin through any reputable service provider.

5. Electronics

Many more stores accept Bitcoin as an acceptable form of exchange, like Microsoft, Dell, Steam, etc. However, some of them might not offer a significant saving on these purchases, but still, you can use BTC to purchase your desired products. But above all these options on how to buy bitcoins and where to spend them, you can also mine their bitcoins and earn even more money than before.

Companies that accept bitcoin:

(i) Microsoft: Microsoft is a firm believer in bitcoin and has started accepting bitcoins as payment for video games, apps, and other digital content through its online stores, including the Windows Store, Xbox Games, Xbox Music, and Xbox Video.

(ii) Dell: Another big name that supports bitcoin is Dell. The computer giant began accepting virtual currency in July of 2014 for any item purchased from its store.

(iii) PerfectMoney: PerfectMoney is the most popular virtual currency payment system for online transactions of goods and services. It also offers instant exchange from Bitcoins to other currencies such as US dollars/Euros through rate conversion from Bitcoin Central

(iv) Overstock: Overstock was the first major online retailer to accept Bitcoin payments back in 2013. Since then, they have processed more than $1 million in transactions with virtual currency.

(v) Shopify: Shopify is the world’s largest e-commerce platform which allows people to sell their products online, with millions of merchants already on board. Shopify has announced that it will start accepting Bitcoin, XRP, and Ethereum in the coming months.

(vi) Steam: Over the years, people have been paying for games on Steam using bitcoins since mid-2014, when it was first added as a payment option.

(vii) Payza: Payza accepts Bitcoin for currency conversion and cryptocurrency transfers. It also supports instant exchange from Bitcoin to other currencies such as US dollars and Euros via rate conversion from Bitcoin Central.

(viii) Bitcoin.com: Bitcoin.com is a digital wallet and payment processor which allows users to store, spend, and accept their Bitcoin currency online. It was founded in 2013 by techie and entrepreneur Charlie Shrem.

Enjoy your purchase of bitcoins with these companies mentioned above.