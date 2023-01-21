The 7th Edition Connected Banking Summit – East Africa will be held on 7th of March in Nairobi, Kenya

Accelerating Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Transformation

Global Executives, experts and leaders will take stage, as we return with the 7th Edition Connected Banking Summit in Nairobi, Kenya on March 7, 2023. The Connected Banking Summit Series focuses on building future-oriented banking models by accelerating the pace of digital transformation and delivering a delightful customer experience in line with policy and regulations while ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security.

Connected Banking Summit is a not to be missed opportunity for experts, business people, and practitioners from the BFSI fraternity to discuss practical and cost-effective solutions to developing digital banking solutions.

Leading mavens from global brands will join in to share their experiences and discuss the impact of technologies such as AI, ML, deep learning, cognitive computing, digital assets and much more on the financial services ecosystem.

The International Center for Strategic alliances (ICSA) are the Organisers of the Leading Banking Summit Connected Banking Summit 2022- (Formerly Africa’s Digital Banking Summit) is all set to go live with the 7th Edition Connected Banking Summit East Africa which is themed as “Accelerating Digital Inclusion Through Sustainable Transformation”.

The Summit goes live on 7th of March 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya with 250+ Delegates in attendance.

Summit Focus on:

Digital Ecosystem and Latest Innovations

Future of FIs in the Digital Era

Customer Experience and Digital Transformation

DeFi, Lending and Financial Inclusion

Strengthening Operational Resilience

Security – An all-pervasive model

Future of Money: Cash v/s digital currencies

Digital Identity and Financial Security

Synergies Between traditional FIs and Telecoms

Role of AI, ML and Robotics in Financial Services

The past Editions have inputs from:

Makabelo Malumane, Managing Director, Head of Transaction Banking, Kenya and East Africa, Standard Chartered Bank.

Mukwandi Chibesakunda, Chief Executive Officer, Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) PLC.

Karanja Gichiri, Vice President Banking Capital Markets and Advisory, Citi Bank.

Shaun Edmeston, Director of Customer experience, Absa Group Mauritius.

Obinna Ukwuani, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Kigali.

Connected Banking Summit hosts the top CXOs from the BFSI fraternity to give your company an unparalleled reach. Whether you are looking to promote your brand, share your thought leadership or generate new leads, our sponsorship packages are designed to deliver exceptional value.

About ICSA

International Centre for Strategic Alliances is a group of leading industry professionals and innovators. Our core actions comprise of innovations and use case scenarios of industry leaders, by our research and from leading information sources for businesses and professionals all over the world.

For more information get in touch with us

https://connected-banking.com/ea

Mohammed Thoufiq

mohammed@intercsa.com

Info@intercsa.com

+44 20 3808 8625