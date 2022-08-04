The 5th Edition Connected Banking is all set to lay down the foundation of Accelerating Financial Inclusion through Digital Adoption

Technology is fast becoming a central factor in the banking and financial services industry generating new opportunities and contributing to the region’s financial sector. Financial institutions in the last decade have witnessed dramatic changes owing to rising competition, growing customer expectations, innovative compliance regulations, and more. The last year has also witnessed a drastic acceleration and shift to a cashless digital economy, with extraordinary growth in the number of e-payment transactions.

Banking, customer onboarding, engagement and retention, digital payments, and digital lending services greatly boosted the economic cogs forward. The banking and finance sector has been growing even in the face of turbulences and uncertainties, this based on the tenets of digital transformation, innovation, diversity, cooperation and sustainability.

With this as a driver The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA), organizers of the Leading Banking summit Connected Banking 2022- (Formerly Africa’s Digital Banking Summit). is all set to go live with the 5th Edition Connected Banking Southern Africa, which is themed as “Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption”.

The One-day Summit will witness inputs by leaders and experts from the Banking Industry. The Summit will be held, on the 27th of September 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa with almost 250+ delegates in attendance.

The Summit will witness insights and inputs from leaders like Desmond Takawira Steward Bank; Mukwandi Chibesakunda Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) PLC; Dr. Sizwe Gwala Absa Group; Konstantin Tsanis World bank; and many more who will touch upon key areas like Crafting a Cashless Economy; Customer Experience and Digital Transformation; Role of AI, ML and Robotics in Financial Services; Cyber Resilience Strategy; Synergies Between traditional FIs and Telecoms.

The Connected Banking 2022 historically has been bringing together the best minds from leading institutions to engage in an open, constructive dialogue with peers, industry subject matter experts and policy czarss, and this year promises to be even better and bigger. Connected Banking will offer latest and actionable insights, networking opportunities, a chance to learn from the best in the business, and get ahead of the competition.

