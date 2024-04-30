The $0.0001 Question: Bitgert Coin’s Future Potential

The growing interest around the Bitgert coin is currently on its future after the recent series of price surges the altcoin has experienced in the last 5 weeks. But, one important part of this growing interest rests particularly on the potential for the Bitgert coin to hit its $0.0001 price level. Speculators and many crypto experts are suggesting a strong possibility for this movement in the coming weeks. However, even though investors are feeling optimistic about this potentially strong movement, many still want to know what could make this move possible.

Bitgert has been experiencing high movements lately as a result of the new major investors joining the list of believers in the Bitgert project. But, with the growing list of investors comes a price chart suggesting a bullish explosion that sees bitgert breaking all the previous highs many times higher. Taking a deeper look at the potential surge coming to the Bitgert coin, we need to see what could propel the move higher than it is currently experiencing. Also, this will help us see how soon this potential surge could be coming.

Expanding Engagement Across Exchanges

The Bitgert engagement has been increasing faster than any other altcoins in the last 5 weeks. This is not an accident or something happening by chance, it is a reaction to more people now trading the Bitgert coin across different exchange platforms. More than 6 major exchanges have now listed Bitgert BRISE as a trading pair, with many smaller exchanges following this path as well.

With this listing across exchanges, we keep seeing rising engagement that includes daily trading, hodling, investing, and staking across exchanges. The continuous action of these traders has been the major factor contributing to the increasing market cap and rising price over the last months. We could see the price surge higher than this current level in the next 5 weeks if the engagement keeps moving at this rate. But, with the look of things, since this week began, it is likely the price surge to $0.0001 could be coming faster than expected and this could even go higher with a week or two after hitting the $0.0001 milestone.

The Bitgert team is also currently working on a move to see the Bitgert listed on more exchange platforms and with better exchange pairs. With this kind of bold approach, we might be getting a position that sees Bitgert getting more investment and higher demand in the next 2 to 3 weeks. This could mean Bitgert coin price touching the $0.0001 price in a time two weeks less than speculators are even suggesting.