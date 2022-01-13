TL;DR Breakdown

Terra price analysis appears to be bullish.

The strongest resistance is present at $100.

the strongest support is present at $65.

The Terra price analysis seems to follow an uptrend with strong bullish dynamics. The price has experienced a massive inclining trend and has increased price. On January 13, 2022, the price for LUNA went from $79 to $82. The cryptocurrency has shown impressive dynamics today and is now showing potential to rise even higher. LUNA has $84 in its scope and will likely reach its goal by the end of this week.

LUNA/USD 4-hour price analysis: Terra maintains strong support at $65

The Terra price analysis has revealed market volatility to be following an increasing trend, making the cryptocurrency’s price more vulnerable to variable change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $82, which acts as the strongest resistance for LUNA. The lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $65, which represents the strongest support for LUNA.

The LUNA/USD price appears to be crossing well over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish trend. The market trend seems to have strong bullish momentum indicating a good time for the Terra team, and the price is likely to increase even more if they maintain this momentum. The price pat appears to be moving in a strong upwards trend matching the volatility.

LUNA/USD 4-hours price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66, which means that cryptocurrency slightly falls into the over-bought category; the buying exceeds the selling activity. The RSI can be seen to follow an upwards approach that reflects the possibility of the cryptocurrency getting saturated in the market, leading to a reversal and depreciating its value.

Terra price analysis for 1-day: Market closes volatility as bulls tighten their grip

The Terra price analysis shows market volatility following a declining trend. The cryptocurrency price is becoming less prone to undergo a variable change; the LUNA/USD price opportunities subject to fluctuations also follow a declining movement. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $100, which acts as the strongest resistance for LUNA. The lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $64, which represents the strongest support for LUNA.

The LUNA/USD price appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, indicating a strong bullish trend. The market remains bullish, with declining volatility signifying the bulls’ hold on the market. The price path appears to be following a strong uptrend which counters the volatility. The LUNA/USD value will remain stable for the time being,

LUNA/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has 53, which means that the cryptocurrency shows no signs of falling into the undervalued or the overbought lot. RSI appears to be following a constant, straightforward movement signifying a stable value for Terra. The buying activity equals the selling activity, due to which the RSI score remains constant.

Terra Price Analysis Conclusion

Concluding the Terra price analysis, we can deduce that the market is currently following a bullish movement. However, the 4-hour analysis suggests that a reversal is to be expected sooner than later, the market will feel some pressure, but as the support remains strong at the $65 mark, the value will not be falling below it. The price of LUNA/USD is anticipated to rise to new heights in the next 24-hours.

