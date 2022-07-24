Technical Analysis Picks for Easy Profits: Uniglo (GLO), Polygon (MATIC), and FTX (FTT)

Everybody is looking for passive income these days – and for good reason. The economy was supposed to bounce back when the pandemic restrictions were lifted. Instead, we are facing a threat of recession. So, legitimate sources of easy profits are welcomed with open arms.

For those in the cryptocurrency market, looking for exciting profit-generating assets may be easier than in the traditional asset sector. And for easy picking, analysts have identified three cryptos that could offer consistent incremental gains for investors.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is a possibly excellent source of easy profits. It is a brand new community-based protocol that is built on Ethereum. The project started preselling last July 15. Given its unique token burn model and asset-backed treasury, Uniglo has been making a name for itself within whale spheres.

The Uniglo project aims to promote the valuation of its token GLO by having an asset vault that contains a range of assets, including digital currencies and digitized real-world collectibles. With this vault, token holders are assured of two things – first, that their token will increase in value over time as the assets in the vault appreciate; and second, that they have a fractionalized ownership of the asset mix in the vault.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is another profit-generating asset according to analysts. This project is an interoperability solution for Ethereum-compatible blockchains.

Since mid-June, the price of the MATIC token has been rising. During the second week of July, it increased approximately 70%, retesting the $0.89 resistance level eyed by experts.

Disney recently announced that it was entering the Web3 space by implementing NFTs, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality applications. The entertainment giant identified Polygon as one of its key platforms for delivering a new breed of content.

FTX (FTT)

Investors can also gather easy profits from the derivatives and spot cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The exchange platform focuses on derivatives and leveraged tokens, which means traders can sell or purchase goods without owning them. The cost of trading is also relatively low, making FTX an efficient and profitable partner for trading.

FTX has many developments on the way. Recently, an FTX decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) raised $7 million to build an ecosystem fund for DeFi developments and crypto education. As the exchange expands, the value of its FTT token will generate gains.

The bottom line

Crypto may be volatile but one of its benefits has always been the ability to offer windows of profit-making. Investors can augment their portfolios today with easy profits from the three assets above.

