logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 mins read

TECH WEEK- is the largest tech business conference in Russia & Eastern Europe

1024 х 576

5,000 business representatives from the top ranking innovative technology companies

will take part in the November TECH WEEK conference in Skolkovo.

The program will include twenty thematic sections, an exhibition of technologies for business, special events for entrepreneurs (Mentor’s Lounge, Career Consulting, Mastermind, Practicum, Education day), various networking possibilities (Speed ​​networking, Random coffee, TECH Sauna and After Party with a special guest), as well as an online platform with video recordings of speakers’ speeches and presentations.

Among the speakers:

Denis Kutergin, founder of the service for finding specialists YouDo; Garrett Martin Johnston CEO Epiphany, Purpose-As-A-Service; Vladimir Marinovich, business development strategy expert, business digital transformation expert, shareholder; Denis Dobryakov, founder of the EGGHEADS marketplace business management platform; Roman Rybkin, Project Director at GeekBrains; Alesya Rakitina, HR director of Всеинструменты.ru; Herbert Shopnik, CEO of S7 TechLab and others.

TECH WEEK is the largest technological hub for Russian business communications and presentation of the latest IT development services.

November 15-17

Technopark Skolkovo (Bolshoi Boulevard, 42, building 1)

To book a ticket: https://techweek.moscow/?utm_source=infopartner&utm_medium=cryptopolitan&utm_campaign=anons

Become a partner: [email protected]

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC enters weekend on a high note as bulls target $25k next
05 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK fluctuates at $7.74 after a bullish run
05 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Difference from Bitcoin - how Ethereum is better?
05 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
TECH WEEK- is the largest tech business conference in Russia & Eastern Europe
05 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Crypto Experts Favorite Choices For August: Gnox (GNOX), Cosmos Hub (ATOM) And Chain (XCN)
05 August, 2022
< 1 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Voyager Digital set to refund users with a $270 million fund
05 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Amidst Thailand crypto wobble, SEC continues to ok exchanges
05 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
IRS expands crypto question on tax forms 1040
05 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Coinbase stocks soar 35% on BlackRock partnership news
04 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Portugal`s crypto environment sours as banks shut exchange accounts
04 August, 2022
< 1 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us