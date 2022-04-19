TECH WEEK is the largest tech business conference in Russia and Eastern Europe. 250 speakers and 100 exhibitors from such companies as ER-Telecom Holding, YouDo, Samokat, Yandex Cloud, VK, Roistat, Netology, Cognitive Technologies, and others will share cases to provide a full understanding of how to deal with the new business reality.

In the program:

– Special projects for business development and personal efficiency: “Career consultations”, “Mentor’s lounges”, “Education Day for managers”;

– Unprecedented networking opportunities: Speed Networking, Random Coffee, and private lounge areas for the discussion of business deals;

– Epical Afterparty for technocrats with a bright show program, numerous activities for networking, dancing, and having fun.

The organizer of the event is the Technocrat company.

Join us: https://clck.ru/ecPQB

May 31-June 2

Technopark “Skolkovo” (Moscow, Lugovaya st., 4)