  • Guest User Guest User
  • - April 19, 2022
  • < 1 min read

TECH WEEK is the largest tech business conference in Russia and Eastern Europe

TECH WEEK is the largest tech business conference in Russia and Eastern Europe. 250 speakers and 100 exhibitors from such companies as ER-Telecom Holding, YouDo, Samokat, Yandex Cloud, VK, Roistat, Netology, Cognitive Technologies, and others will share cases to provide a full understanding of how to deal with the new business reality. 

In the program: 

– Special projects for business development and personal efficiency: “Career consultations”, “Mentor’s lounges”, “Education Day for managers”; 

– Unprecedented networking opportunities: Speed Networking, Random Coffee, and private lounge areas for the discussion of business deals; 

– Epical Afterparty for technocrats with a bright show program, numerous activities for networking, dancing, and having fun. 

The organizer of the event is the Technocrat company. 

Join us: https://clck.ru/ecPQB

May 31-June 2 

Technopark “Skolkovo” (Moscow, Lugovaya st., 4)

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

