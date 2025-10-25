Sygnum partners with Debifi to launch multisig collateral model for Bitcoin‑backed loans

Sygnum Bank has partnered with crypto lender Debifi to launch a loan platform that will let borrowers keep partial control of their BTC during the loan term, according to a press release from Friday.

The platform is called MultiSYG and it will be release in the first half of 2026 with a focus on institutions and high-net-worth clients who want “access to bank-level lending without having to surrender their assets fully into custody,” said the release.

MultiSYG uses five total parties: Sygnum, the borrower, and independent signers. Any movement of collateral requires three signatures.

The goal is to prevent rehypothecation, a practice where lenders quietly reuse client collateral to support separate financial positions. Borrowers can also check their funds on-chain throughout the loan period, according to the companies.

Explaining the multisig structure

Multi-signature wallets are often used for group-owned assets or corporate treasury operations because they require more technical knowledge than typical wallets, which usually rely on a single private key.

In a regular wallet, there is one public address and one private key. The public address receives assets. The private key signs transactions and grants access to the wallet. Many consumers rely on software or hardware wallets that store private keys for them, requiring only a PIN or password to unlock.

Multi-signature setups add extra security by splitting signing power across multiple parties.But they still come with risks.If the software managing the signatures is compromised, or if signers’ credentials are exposed, funds can still be at risk.

Pascal Eberle, the initiative lead for Bitcoin projects at Sygnum Bank, said the setup allows borrowers to “hold your own keys while accessing regulated banking products and white-glove service.”

Pascal added that borrowers would still receive bank-grade pricing, drawdown options, and flexibility in loan duration, while also maintaining cryptographic proof that the BTC remains in place.

Still though, software and access credentials can be hacked and stolen, so while these wallets offer more security than other wallets, they can still be altered for malicious purposes.

