Sui (SUI) to Grow Following zkLogin Launch, VeChain (VET) Establishes New Partnership, Kangamoon (KANG) to Redefine P2E

Description Sui (SUI)’s ecosystem expanded with the introduction of zkLogin. This is the new native support for Web3 authentication services on top of the network. Moreover, VeChain (VET) teamed up with Reflexivity Research. The goal is to conduct bi-monthly research on upgrades, development, and activities. Kangamoon (KANG) is an upcoming project that will establish the next-generation … Read more

Sui (SUI)’s ecosystem expanded with the introduction of zkLogin. This is the new native support for Web3 authentication services on top of the network. Moreover, VeChain (VET) teamed up with Reflexivity Research. The goal is to conduct bi-monthly research on upgrades, development, and activities. Kangamoon (KANG) is an upcoming project that will establish the next-generation P2E meme coin ecosystem.

Summary

Sui has introduced zkLogin and will spike bu $0.76

VeChain expands ecosystem and can climb to $0.023

Kangamoon projected to climb by 220%

Don’t Miss Out On The Kangamoon (KANG) Presale – Reserve Your Spot!

Sui (SUI) Introduces zkLogin

Sui (SUI)’s team consistently expands the ecosystem and has recently introduced zkLogin. This addition eliminates the need for users to remember private keys. Instead, it lets them log into Web3 dApps with Google, Twitch, and Facebook credentials directly. This Web2 support on top of Sui can lead to increased utility. As a result, the demand for the Sui crypto can increase.

The recent Sui crypto price performance suggests that its low point was at $0.42. It reached The highest weekly point at $0.48, and $0.50 is its next price barrier. However, according to the Sui price prediction made by analysts, it can reach $0.76 by the end of the year.

VeChain (VET) Partners with Reflexivity Research

VeChain (VET) is another project that underwent heavy development. Recently, they announced a partnership with Reflexivity Research. This partnership aims to cover upgrades, developments, and network activity. This will be covered through both Reflexivity’s platform and VeChain directly.

As for the value of the VeChain crypto, it traded between $0.01467808 and $0.01840122 during the past week. As a result, analysts are now bullish on its future. According to the VeChain price prediction, it is projected to climb to a maximum point of $0.023 by the end of the year.

Kangamoon (KANG) to Change How P2E Works in web3

Aside from Sui and VeChain, Kangamoon also gained significant attention. The Play-to-Earn (P2E) industry has recently run into specific issues. From the declining rewards to the high tax fees, players are getting less monetization from their time.

However, Kangamoon changes this by introducing an attractive new P2E model. For example, there are a lot of attractive rewards coupled with a 0% buy and sell tax. Kangamoon will allow players to monetize their time as much as possible while engaging in an exciting boxing game.

Here, players control a kangaroo that’s passionate about boxing. They can upgrade it with unique abilities and then engage in various gameplay elements. For example, players can complete quests, enter fights and even win tournaments. Players are rewarded with virtual currencies or in-game items for doing any activity.

Any of these valuables can then be sold within the ecosystem’s dedicated marketplace. The native token behind the project is KANG. During the starting presale phase, it trades at $0.005. At launch, analysts project that it could grow by 220% by the completion of the presale.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Kangamoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial