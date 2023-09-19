Sui Launches zkLogin, Near Protocol Adds USDC Support, Tradecurve Markets Dominates the Trading Market with Hybrid Model

Description The Sui (SUI) ecosystem is consistently expanding, and the team regularly introduces new elements. Recently, the project received a lot of attention with the introduction of “zkLogin.” As a result, many are diversifying with the altcoin. However, Near Protocol (NEAR) is also grabbing attention, and Circle launched the USDC stablecoin on top of the network. … Read more

The Sui (SUI) ecosystem is consistently expanding, and the team regularly introduces new elements. Recently, the project received a lot of attention with the introduction of “zkLogin.” As a result, many are diversifying with the altcoin. However, Near Protocol (NEAR) is also grabbing attention, and Circle launched the USDC stablecoin on top of the network. While those projects are expanding, Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) will completely change the DeFi space with it’s unique hybrid model..

Sui to surge to $0.76 by the end of the year

Near Protocol can reach $1.77 by the end of Q4, 2023

Tradecurve Markets can surge by 100x at launch.

Sui (SUI) to Surge Following zkLogin

Sui (SUI) has recently expanded its ecosystem offering and introduced zkLogin. This addition will eliminate any requirement for users to remember private keys.

Likewise, they can log into any of their Web3 dApps using credentials from other platforms. For example, they can use Google, Twitch, Facebook, or other supported platforms. As a result, the utility of Sui can significantly increase, and so will its demand.

As for the recent price performance behind Sui, it traded in value between $0.421045 and $0.465181. But the Sui price can soon recover based on analysts’ projections as the project is climbing in value. According to the Sui price prediction, it will surge to $0.76 by the end of the year.

Near Protocol (NEAR) Expands Ecosystem with USDC Support

The Near Protocol (NEAR) has also experienced a significant increase in attention during the past week. Circle, the company issuing the USDC stablecoin, launched the crypto on top of the network. This will increase its adoption, utility, and market demand for the Near Protocol crypto.

According to the Near Protocol price weekly chart, it jumped from $1.07 to $1.14. As a result, it’s clear that it’s now trading in the green zone, and analysts are bullish about its future.

Based on the Near Protocol price prediction, it will surge to $1.77 by the end of the year. However, Near Protocol is not the only altcoin to grab attention during the week.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) Can Spike 100x at Launch

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) will be a hybrid exchange combining the best elements found in CEXs and DEXs. This means that it will not only be restricted to crypto trading but will support CFDs, forex, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, and bonds.

In addition, unlike most exchanges, it will not restrict anyone globally. Users can connect their wallets, use their crypto as collateral, and trade from anywhere. It will also not have any mandatory KYC requirements, ensuring maximum privacy, and will feature the lowest fees in the industry.

Tradecurve Markets platform will also feature AI integration through trading bots. This will be followed by high leverage starting at 500:1, and a dedicated VIP account system.

The project is currently trading at just $0.025. So far, it has provided early investors with an ROI of 150%. However, it will grow even further in value, as in the next stage, it will spike to $0.03.

They’ve raised $5.8 million, and the project now has over 18,000 users. Analysts project that the TCRV token can spike by 100x at launch based on the current growth rate.

