Sui and Mesh Combine Forces to Bring Simplified Transactions Across the Sui Ecosystem

With the addition of the Mesh platform, Sui Wallet will achieve product parity with the world’s largest self-custody wallets, while Mesh now natively supports the SUI token

Sui, the pioneering Layer 1 blockchain that offers industry-leading performance and nearly infinite horizontal scaling, and Mesh, the leading embedded finance solution for crypto, today announced the integration of Mesh’s seamless digital asset transfer and account aggregation technology with Sui Wallet and all other wallets within the Sui ecosystem that adopt the tooling.

With the integration of Mesh, Sui Wallet users can see their aggregated asset balances across hundreds of exchanges and wallet platforms, and transfer those assets with a one-click experience, all without ever needing to leave the Sui Wallet interface. This unique integration adds a new layer of interoperability, on-ramping, asset management, and token swapping directly within wallets native to the Sui Network as Sui’s tech stack continues to separate itself from other blockchains. The wallet tooling is expected to go live this year.

In the build-up to the wallet integration, Mesh now supports the SUI token across all of its products, facilitating seamless digital asset transfers, payments, account aggregation, and trading of the token across more than 300 leading crypto wallets and exchanges.

Founded in 2020, Mesh has rapidly established itself as a leader in embedded finance. The company recently partnered with major platforms like CoinDCX and MetaMask, and is trusted by PayPal Ventures, who made a strategic investment in the start-up using their PYUSD stablecoin.

“Mesh’s tooling gives wallet providers across the Sui ecosystem a massive technological advantage and it gives the Sui community a native wallet experience that’s unmatched on other blockchains,” said Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation. “Native wallets are fundamental to increasing access and driving the growth and adoption of any network, and Sui now has a clear edge in this regard.”

This latest collaboration with Mesh continues a trend of Sui offering developers and users unique implementations of technologies that make adoption easier and make the blockchain accessible to mainstream users, both at the enterprise and retail levels.

For example, zkLogin is on-chain authorization, unique to Sui, that enables users to authenticate with decentralized applications using the traditional OAuth providers like Google and Twitter that they have become accustomed to and removing the hurdle of managing wallet addresses and seed phrases. zkSend is an application exclusive to Sui that utilizes zkLogin to enable users to send and claim tokens by sharing or clicking a link. As with these innovations, with the Mesh integration, Sui is now able to offer one of the most advanced and seamless user experiences in the industry.

“Our collaboration with Sui unlocks powerful tooling and interoperability for the millions of wallets on the Sui Network and represents a pivotal development in our mission to build a more connected and secure financial ecosystem,” said Bam Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mesh. “This is our first direct integration with a Layer 1 blockchain’s flagship native wallet, and soon, wallets across the Sui ecosystem will be able to integrate with the Mesh platform, creating a much better experience for users across the globe.”

