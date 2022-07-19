SubQuery expansion into cosmos continues via Fetch-ai Network

SubQuery is excited to offer Fetch-ai Network (an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK) as part of its goal to help all native layers of the Cosmos ecosystem. Thanks to the Fetch-ai network, which is creating an open access smart infrastructure for a decentralized digital economy, it will be possible to construct a Smart infrastructure.

SubQuery’s open, fast, and decentralized data indexing solution allows developers to quickly arrange and query on-chain data for their protocol and apps. SubQuery abstracts the backend by providing a bespoke API and letting engineers focus on product development and user experience rather than creating indexing solutions.

It was chosen by the Fetch-ai Network team as the best partner to create and distribute this much-needed tool with their developer community and to shorten the dApp deployment experience. Following initial testing on Juno, I was delighted to discover that Cosmos support worked without modification for other networks in the Cosmos galaxy, such as Fetch-ai Network.

The Fetch-ai Network will benefit from all its features, including the open-source SDK, tools, documentation, developer support, and other perks that developers receive from the ecosystem, such as eligibility to join SubQuery’s Grants Program. In addition, its managed service provides business-level infrastructure hosting and manages over 400 million users daily.

“Access to blockchain data at fast speeds is critical for Fetch’s compute-intensive AI and agent-based automation solutions. The rest of our toolchain complements not only our plans to solve complex coordination challenges with AI and automation but also makes Fetch-ai Network a great alternative for dApp developers looking to develop and launch their projects,” said Kamal Ved, Chief Product Officer of Fetch-ai Network.

SubQuery establish itself as the firm’s leader in data indexing of Polkadot

SubQuery has quickly established itself as the industry leader in data indexing on Polkadot, having served hundreds of millions of daily queries to some of the world’s most popular projects such as Moonbeam and Acala since its inception in 2021.

The popularity of the Polkadot initiative has motivated SubQuery to collaborate with other Layer 1 blockchains to provide a truly global solution. The Fetch-ai Network is the next taxi in line, as it was created out of SubQuery’s aim to interoperate with other Layer 1 protocols.

“SubQuery is a critical element of web3 infrastructure, and we’re thrilled to see it give a boost to new ecosystems,” said Sam Zou, the founder and CEO of SubQuery. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with Fetch.ai developers in empowering them to create and invent the future of Web3 together.

The Developer Program will focus on decentralizing and tokenizing the protocol to create the Network. The Network will be simple and open to everyone, with future payment methods being innovated. Most significantly, the Network will be indexed from the start, allowing Fetch-ai Network projects to be added.