After a fall during the beginning of the month, Stellar Lumens had not surpassed the resistance at $0.3. After a few failed tries, Stellar is on a downward trend. During the daily time frame as well, the cryptocurrency had been on a downward trajectory. The 24-hour high was achieved by Stellar during the starting of the day at the price level of $0.3020, but the cryptocurrency quickly spiraled downward to its 24-hour low of $0.2639. At the time of writing, Stellar Lumens was trading hands at $0.2642 apiece.

Out of the 28 technical indicators, eight suggest a sell position, whereas both neutral and buy indications stand at ten each. Nine of the oscillators are standing at neutral, whereas sell and buy stand both at one each. Nine of the moving averages are giving out a buy signal, whereas the sell indications are seven with one neutral indication.

Stellar price prediction: What to expect?

Analyst Truc Bidul has discovered an ascending channel formation in his Stellar price prediction. Per the analyst, the cryptocurrency has been operating inside the channel formation since the beginning of 2020. The analyst has also identified two crucial resistance levels. The first strong resistance lies at $0.35, followed by $0.52. Strong volatility is also expected from the cryptocurrency as the analyst believes that Stellar will go through volatile pullbacks inside the channel formation.

The pullbacks can cause the cryptocurrency price to drop as low as $0.18; however, the pullback will only be temporary. The analyst expects the cryptocurrency to swing towards the upper boundary of the channel afterward. The analyst is hopeful for cryptocurrency as he is expecting Stellar to break the resistance levels. The price target of the analyst is $0.68. The Relative Stochastic Index (RSI) is bearish, whereas the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is close to peaking.

Analyst Unconvinced Trader has identified an upward trajectory for the cryptocurrency in his Stellar price prediction. Per the analyst, the cryptocurrency is struggling between bullish and bearish pressures, and it has yet to be seen which one comes out dominant. The analyst has identified various indicators of both bear and bull. The analyst, however, believes that the long-term outcome of the cryptocurrency is bullish.

Cryptocurrency adoption helpful for altcoins

The Stellar Development Foundation – the organization behind XLM – recently partnered with Wirex to conduct primary research into cryptocurrencies’ vast market. The research aimed to delve into the market to identify real-use cases of cryptocurrency to achieve the mutual objective of both organizations – encouraging mass adopting of cryptocurrencies. The research also provided useful insights into improvising cryptocurrencies to fulfill the needs of the users.

The research also concluded that most respondents consider cryptocurrency as a viable alternative to traditional currency and that age and security do not pose as barriers to cryptocurrency adoption. In essence, the possibility of mass adoption of cryptocurrency seems more likely than expected, as per the research findings.

