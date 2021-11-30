TL;DR Breakdown

XLM value has improved up to $0.342.

Stellar price analysis confirms bullish trend.

Support is fixed at $0.307 level.

The bulls have successfully made a comeback in the last 24-hours because of the sudden rise in buying activity. The bulls have been maintaining their leading position for the past few days as a constant rise in XLM/USD value can be determined. Today, the price showed a bullish inclination once again due to buyers pressure. The uptrend has enhanced the coin value up to $0.342 high.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart: Price gains stability above $0.342 after bullish trend

The one-day Stellar price analysis shows increasing chances of recovery for the bulls as a rise in XLM/USD value is observed. The price covered an upward movement today; as a result, the coin value has heightened up to $0.342. This is a promising sign for the buyers, as earlier, the situation was quite critical because of the downswing. The price is now standing higher than its moving average (MA) value which is $0.333.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is decreasing because of the constriction between the Bollinger bands, which is a positive sign regarding the upcoming trends. If we talk about the upper Bollinger band, its value is $0.389, whereas the lower Bollinger band shows $0.307 of value. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is at 47.92 now after the recent upturn.

Stellar price analysis: Bullish rally elevates coin value up to $0.342 peak

The four hours Stellar price analysis confirms a strong bullish trend as the price has undergone an extraordinary improvement in the last few hours. The overall recovery has been phenomenal as the price has surpassed the $0.342 hurdle in the last four hours. It can be highly expected that the price will soon cross the $0.346 resistance in the next few hours. The moving average value in the four hours price chart is standing at $0.333.

XLM/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is increasing, which is alarming as more downtrends might come ahead. The upper Bollinger band value has thus changed to $0.346, whereas the lower Bollinger band value has now shifted to $0.306. The RSI score jumped high to 61.58 as the bulls have been leading the market for a while.

XLM/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

A strong rise in selling activity has been observed over the span of the past few months. Hence the technical indicators chart supports the bears. There is a selling indication with 11 indicators on the selling mark, ten indicators on the neutral, and five on the buying mark.

The Moving Averages Indicator is also dictating loss for the cryptocurrency by giving a bearish signal. There are ten indicators on the selling position, four on the buying, and only one in the neutral position. The oscillators show a neutral trend for the day as nine oscillators are on the neutral level, while one oscillator each is on the selling and buying levels.

Stellar price analysis conclusion

The hourly and daily price predictions for XLM/USD are going in the bullish direction for the day because of the sudden recovery. The uptrend is at its peak as the price has reached $0.342 height in the last 24-hours. Further upside is to follow in the next few days if the buyers put in efforts to achieve their next target.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.