TL;DR Breakdown

• Fintech company is concerned about misinformation in the crypto market among young people.

• Stack seeks to replace platforms like Coinbase in crypto trading for beginners.

The crypto market is reaching further and further. However, many people have not yet become familiar with it, and many of them are adults.

Stack, a financial services platform in Seattle, has announced that it will launch a dedicated cryptocurrency website to help people get involved in the market. The emerging company seeks to expand its financial services towards cryptocurrencies.

Seattle Fintech seeks to tour crypto market

Crypto trading is expanded thanks to Fintech company Stack after its CEO, Will Ruch, announced his expansion plans. These novelties are present after the emerging company closed a seed lot with about $5000000 from Santa Clara Ventures and On Deck.

According to Ruch, head of the Seattle company, Stack serves to manage investors’ financial operations. However, he seems to change his work system after seeing that many people lack information about cryptocurrency. Ruch indicates that virtual commerce is limited to young people who have not reached the age of 18, and as a Fintech company, he plans to solve that flaw.

After the company complies with various laws and trains its staff, it formally announces that it will launch a website dedicated to cryptocurrencies for March 2022. Ruch indicates this website will allow teenagers to invest in about 30 digital tokens, and their parents will be co-owners of these accounts. The goal of Stack’s crypto website is to reward people for watching informative videos and for merchandising.

Stack helps crypto investments among teenagers

According to surveys organized by CNBC, over 48 percent of US citizens 18 years old have not invested in cryptos or Fiat. But 27 percent of the respondents indicated that they do not invest in cryptos because they do not have the tools to do so.

After seeing these investigations, the head of Stack seeks to excel in crypto trading by providing a solution that platforms like Coinbase have not given in several years of operation. Rush indicates that the Coinbase company has a solid investment scheme for professionals, but not for new people looking to get involved in the market.

The website will serve as a source of education towards the cryptocurrency market, supported by eye-catching videos with a duration of no more than 90 seconds. This fintech proposal looks promising, considering there is a lot of misinformation about crypto trading among young people. However, Will Rush and his company should offer a solid investment scheme that young people and possibly adults are familiar with.