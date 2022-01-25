Zug, Switzerland, 25th January, 2022,

Starly , the decentralized NFT launchpad and marketplace gaining recognition for its unique collections, announces the launch of an exclusive NFT collection, entirely dedicated to one of the most iconic musicians of all time – David Bowie.

These rockin’ NFTs have been created in collaboration with Melos Studio , the Web 3.0 application that takes musical tracks to the NFT world, with creatives from David Bowie Estate and Denis O’regan, David Bowie’s personal photographer. The material will be entirely exclusive and never-before-seen, thus perpetuating Bowie’s legacy and cementing it in eternity through the unique NFT collection.

David Bowie’s NFT collection is dropping on January 27, close to the anniversaries of both Bowie’s birth (January 8, 1947) and, sadly, his death on January 10, 2016.

The launch will take place on the Starly NFT marketplace on the Flow Blockchain, both obvious choices for this collection. The Flow Blockchain is more adaptable and sustainable than alternatives, enabling people unfamiliar with the crypto world to obtain these unique NFTs, while Starly is one of the leading NFT marketplaces and the most user-friendly platforms on Flow.

With a future vision of enabling all kinds of creators with devoted communities to take their relationship to the next level with gamified collectibles, Starly offers them step-by-step guidance and full technical support. The standard collection consists of 21 cards with 3 rarity classes sold in sealed packs, however, the launchpad offers customized solutions for true visionaries.

The David Bowie collection consists of a total of 12,000 NFTs divided into 1×120 Legendary, 3×1000 Rare, and 4×2220 Common cards. There will be just one type of pack, with the content including 1 Rare card, 2 Common cards and 1 randomly assigned card with a 4% chance of Legendary.

It will include visual content – never-before-seen photos, – as well as exclusive audio tracks with Bowie’s monologues, friendly conversations, and laughter registered during rehearsal. It also features unreleased backstage videos.

David Bowie’s NFTs will take the platform to a different level of iconicity, offering the community a new kind of content that also helps preserve the memory of the immortal figure. This use of NFTs is unique in the industry, offering real value by selling something that was in no way available before, and potentially setting an example for future sales of new media content as NFTs.

“We are excited to take part in a cultural action that will keep alive the icon of David Bowie, who marked the history of music with his unique music and style,” said Ilja Terebin, CEO of Starly. “We are sure that our collectors will be thrilled about this exclusive collection, so exclusive in fact that nobody in the public has ever seen the content inside these NFTs.”

Starly is a launchpad and marketplace for gamified NFT collections. Aimed to make the NFT creating, selling, and collecting as simple as possible, it offers the ultimate experience to creators and their fans. Created by an experienced team who previously founded social networks F3 with 30+ million users and Ask.fm with 150+ million users, Starly is powered by the engines and techniques used for creating virality.

