Solana price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $121

Solana trading price is $82.8 as of writing time

The Solana price analysis reveals that the market may be stabilizing, with growth potential. The bulls haven’t just sat on their hands; they’ve made preparations for Solana, which will soon come into force. However, the bears have not given up and appear to dominate the market; albeit becoming weary and weary, they nevertheless appear to have spirit in them and will fight until the end for their control.

The Solana price analysis is bearish today. The strongest resistance is present at $121, followed by the $110 and $100 marks. The support levels are at $80 and $70. The trading price is $82.8 as of writing time.

SOL/USD 4-hour price analysis: Recent developments

The price of SOL (Solana) against the USD on Bittrex has been in a downtrend since it reached a high of $121 on June 10th. It has since dropped to as low as $73.8 on the 18th, with a current price of $82.8. The RSI is at 30, indicative of a strong bearish trend.

There is significant resistance at $121, followed by $110 and $100. The support levels are at $80 and $70.

SOL/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The one-day price chart for SOL/USD on TradingView shows that the downtrend began on June 10th, when the price reached a high of $121. It has since dropped to as low as $73.8 on the 18th, with a current price of $82.8. The RSI is at 30, indicative of a strong bearish trend.

The market is currently dominated by bears, who have not shown any giving up. However, the bulls are making preparations for Solana, which may cause a shift in the power dynamics. If the bulls can take back control, we may see a reversal in the current downtrend and a price increase. However, it is also possible that the bears will continue to dominate, and the price will drop even further. In any case, it is important to keep an eye on the market and be ready to take action when necessary.

The RSI has moved from oversold conditions to around 50, signifying a change in momentum from bearish to bullish. MACD is slowly converging, and Signal Line looks ready to cross above Zero soon, giving a buy signal.

Solana price analysis for 24-hours: SOL market opens

On the 1-day chart, we can see that bulls have taken control of the market and pushed prices up past the $90 resistance level. A new resistance has been established at $110. The market is currently in a sideways movement with a bullish bias as it awaits major news from the Solana team.

SOL/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score indicates that the cryptocurrency’s value has decreased to 34. It is undervalued. However, the RSI score takes a somewhat downward route and enters into even greater undervaluation. The drop in the RSI index suggests strong selling activity, which outweighs buying activity.

Solana Price Analysis: Conclusion

The market appears to have stalled in its downward trajectory, with a possibility of a reversal if the bulls can break past the current resistance levels. However, it is still too early to tell, and the bears could regain control at any time.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.