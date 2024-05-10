Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month

Dubai, UAE, May 10th, 2024, Chainwire

Penguiana, the latest penguin-themed Solana meme coin, has successfully raised over 800 SOL during the initial week of its presale. The Penguiana team views the growing interest in this new meme coin, spurred by this remarkable achievement, as a testament to its potential within the Solana ecosystem.

What is Penguiana?

Inspired by the communal and fun-loving nature of penguins, Penguiana is not just another meme coin. It is setting the stage to be a major player in the Solana ecosystem, leveraging the blockchain‘s fast processing and low fees to attract both crypto enthusiasts and meme coin investors.

$PENGU Token

The $PENGU token is at the core of this ecosystem, with a total supply of just 100 Million and 60% of this is allocated to the presale.

It’s worthy to note that almost 30% of this presale allocation has been filled with more than 21 days to the end of the presale. Interested early adopters looking to acquire $PENGU tokens early can do so by joining the presale here. There’s also a guide on how to acquire $PENGU tokens.

$PENGU Utility

The $Pengu token is designed to be used within the game for various utilities such as minting exclusive NFTs, purchasing in-game items, and participating in special game events.

Penguiana Presale Details

Total Supply: 100 Million $PENGU Tokens

Presale Allocation: 60 Million $PENGU Tokens

Presale Duration: 31 Days

Presale Caps: Minimum 0.5 SOL, Maximum 100 SOL

How To Join The Penguiana Presale

Wallet Preparation: Setting up a Solana-compatible wallet such as Phantom or Solflare. It is crucial to use a private wallet for this transaction, as transfers from centralized exchanges are not eligible for the airdrop.

Acquisition of $SOL: Participants can purchase SOL tokens from a major exchange and transfer them to their private wallets.

Sending $SOL to the Presale Address: Participants can navigate to the Penguiana presale page https://penguiana.com/, where they can Buy $Pengu and copy the presale address, and send their SOL contribution.

Allocation Check: The $PENGU token allocation can be checked in the designated section.

Receipt of $PENGU Tokens: Following the conclusion of the presale, $PENGU tokens will be airdropped to participants’ wallets, proportional to their contributions.

About Penguiana

Penguiana is more than just a meme coin; it’s a pioneering project on the Solana blockchain designed to integrate the fun of meme culture with the profitability and engagement of a play-to-earn blockchain game. By utilizing Solana’s high throughput and low transaction costs, Penguiana aims to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience that also rewards its players.

Keep In Touch With Penguiana

Website: https://penguiana.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/penguiana

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/y7M3yDFjUt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/penguianaonsol

Team Lead

Zan Kowalski

Penguiana

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.