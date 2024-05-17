Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Hits Softcap As The Presale Raises Over 1500 SOL, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 17th, 2024, Chainwire

Penguiana’s presale, the penguin-themed Solana meme coin, has now surpassed 1,500 SOL. The team believes this achievement underscores the growing interest surrounding Penguiana within the crypto and meme coin communities.

Inspired by the playful and communal nature of penguins, Penguiana is more than just another meme coin. It is poised to become a significant player in the Solana ecosystem, leveraging the blockchain‘s fast processing and low fees to attract both crypto enthusiasts and meme coin lovers.

$PENGU Token and Its Utility

At the heart of Penguiana lies the $PENGU token, with a total supply of 100 million tokens. Sixty percent of these tokens (60 million) are allocated for the presale, offering early adopters a chance to participate in the project’s journey from the start.

The $PENGU token is designed for in-app usage within Penguiana’s ecosystem, particularly in the upcoming play-to-earn game.

Token holders will use $PENGU to mint exclusive NFTs, purchase in-game items, and participate in special game events, adding utility to the token.

The $PENGU token is currently undergoing an audit to ensure it’s security and assure $PENGU token holders that the token contract has been verified by a third party to be secure.

Presale Details and Participation

The Penguiana presale continues is underway, with more than 15 days remaining.

Here are the key details:

Total Supply: 100 Million $PENGU Tokens

Presale Allocation: 60 Million $PENGU Tokens

Presale Duration: 31 Days

Presale Caps: Minimum 0.5 SOL, Maximum 100 SOL

Users can acquire $PENGU tokens by visiting the link below.

https://penguiana.com/

How to Join the Penguiana Presale

Wallet Preparation: Users need to set up a Solana-compatible wallet such as Phantom or Solflare. It is crucial to use a private wallet for this transaction, as transfers from centralized exchanges are not eligible for the airdrop.

Available $SOL Balance: Users need to SOL tokens on their private wallet.

Sending $SOL to the Presale Address: Interested users should navigate to the Penguiana presale page (https://penguiana.com) to find the designated presale address. Users need to verify the address and send their SOL contribution.

Allocation Check: Users need to check their $PENGU token allocation in the designated section on the presale page.

$PENGU Token Airdrop: After the presale concludes, $PENGU tokens will be airdropped to participants’ wallets in proportion to their contributions.

Upcoming Game Trailer and Major Announcements

Penguiana is set to release a game trailer next month, showcasing the play-to-earn features of the $PENGU token. Additionally, the team has announced that several partnerships will be revealed next month, further solidifying Penguiana’s position in the market.

About Penguiana

Penguiana is more than just a meme coin; it’s a pioneering project on the Solana blockchain that integrates the fun of meme culture with the profitability and engagement of a play-to-earn blockchain game. Utilizing Solana’s high throughput and low transaction costs, Penguiana aims to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience that rewards its players.

Stay Connected with Penguiana

Website: https://penguiana.com

Telegram: https://t.me/penguiana

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/y7M3yDFjUt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/penguianaonsol

