Solana Chain-Based Meme Token Mememagic (MMMG) IEO Launched, Burned 91% of total supply, having 20K+ Holders, 100K Transactions, & Price Increased 2800% within 24 Hours

2 mins read

As per the community, Mememagic’s upcoming awaited token sale activity will be putting out 10 Billion Mememagic ( MMMG) tokens for public sale intending to create an open, decentralized community-driven economy. The token sale, starting on June 27th at 08:00 UTC, is the main goal to get a suitable price for the MMMG token and to demonstrate its functionality in the real world.

  “It is mainly established and elected by the community for the community.” This has been done by the community so that they can decide the market projections with the price and supply of the token. 

As a community-based token, MemeMagic increases in value with each purchase. Every token purchase automatically triggers an automatic burn, keeping the total number in circulation controlled. This mechanism is one of the key reasons behind Meme Magic’s uniqueness.

Ex: In the IEO sale if anyone purchased 100 MemeMagic(MMMG) tokens the buyer will get 100 MemeMagic(MMMG) tokens & at the same time, 100 MemeMagic(MMMG) tokens will be sent to the burning wallet automatically. This burning process will go on until the IEO sale is completed.

 This may be the first sign in the crypto industry, which is also the sign of the Solana chain in the first series, burning 91% of the total supply and benefiting all community members.
As a result, the token successfully reached 100k+ transactions and the price of the token increased by 2850% in more than 24 hours without being listed on any exchanges. 

The token got 20,000+  holders in one night, which will be a big boost. Not only this community sent the other 1% of management holding it to a burning wallet. Therefore, after the IEO sale, we can estimate the price of the token to be up to 3-7.00 USD during the exchange listing, with 10 million holders expecting it. 

This is not the first time many of the other meme token types got 1000-22000% profit in 5 months, like PEPE, POPCAT, WIF, BRETT, BONK, and MEW. Don’t miss this chance to get 5000% to get MMMG again. Then, if they only buy from the IEO sale.

 In addition to these, there are many other benefits. Boost your income effortlessly with our 5-Level Referral Program. By simply referring friends and expanding your network, you can earn a total of 8% commission from the first purchases made through your referral chain. This commission is directly deposited into your wallet. Also,  If any user buys MMMGtokens on the Solana chain, they get 10% more as a buy bonus, and the TON chain gets 5% and will get a 3% bonus for all EVM chains.

Now, all meme token owners use Mememagic to exchange their coins, and even Solana chain meme holders have invested in this.

Mememagic IEO sale continues:

From the total supply of 10 billion tokens, Mememagic’s team burned 4.5 billion MMMG tokens at $0.000001 each. Through this, 90% of the tokens were burned, and $45,000 was added to the liquidity pool. Again, the Mememagic team burned 50 million MMMG tokens at $0.00001 each. As a result, $50,000 was added to the liquidity pool, and 91% of the token was burned. After this burning event, since the owners did not keep any tokens, Mememagic became a fully community-owned token. 

The IEO sale started at $0.0001, and within 24 hours, it reached over 100K+ transactions, gained 20k+ holders, and raised 1 million USD in the liquidity pool. Now, the IEO sale is running at $0.00115. Everyone can participate in this offer without missing out.

Visit https://mememagic.world/ to learn more, or join and follow them on Twitter and Telegram.

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

