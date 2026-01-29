SK Hynix flags AI‑driven Chip crunch, supply chains for PCs and phones at risk

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have issued a stark warning that soaring demand for sophisticated AI chips is squeezing semiconductor supply used in everyday devices like smartphones and PCs.

Global chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix have raised an alarm over a growing shortage of semiconductors used in everyday devices such as PCs and smartphones. The two companies caution that the growing demand for sophisticated AI chips is disrupting supply chains for everyday electronic devices and could affect their global supply and pricing.

Park Joon Deok, head of DRAM marketing at SK Hynix, told analysts on a post-earnings call that PC and mobile customers are facing serious challenges securing memory supplies. He explained that they are being directly and indirectly affected by supply constraints and strong demand for server-related products.

SK Hynix says AI boom creates DRAM chip shortage

The AI race has created a strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI servers. The demand has prompted chip makers to promptly shift away from manufacturing conventional DRAM chips used in everyday electronic devices toward more sophisticated chips tailored for AI applications. SK Hynix said during its earnings conference call that the shortage and surging chip supply have also led some manufacturers to adjust their product offerings.

Research companies IDC and Counterpoint also supported the claim with a report that projected global smartphone sales will shrink by 2% in 2026, contrary to earlier forecasts that predicted the sector would grow this year. IDC estimates the PC market will shrink by 4.9% by the end of the year, despite soaring by 8.1% in 2025.

Samsung’s mobile business profit declined by 10% in the fourth quarter due to the chip shortage. Apple, the largest smartphone maker, is set to report its quarterly results on Thursday, and investors will be waiting for company officials to highlight how they plan to address the chip shortage in the near future.

Samsung prioritised the production of AI chips for server customers in the fourth quarter and intends to continue increasing the share of AI-related products. The move could lead to further constraints in the output of conventional DRAM memory chips. The chipmaker’s aggressive push into AI memory chips comes as the tech giant seeks to narrow its market share gap with SK Hynix in the lucrative segment.

Macquarie Equity Research reported that SK Hynix, a leading chip supplier for Nvidia, led the HBM chip market last year with a 61% share. Samsung followed with 19%, and Micron trailed behind with 20%. HBM chips are vital in building AI chipsets. SK Hynix pledged to retain its dominant market share in the next-generation HBM4 chips, highlighting increasing competition with Samsung.

A previous Cryptopolitan report indicates that Samsung’s Q4 profit tripled, surpassing analysts’ initial projections. Analysts credit the profit surge to growing AI development and the shortage of advanced memory chips used in AI infrastructure. The report noted that the company realized quarter-over-quarter revenue of $65.6 billion, marking Samsung’s most impressive quarterly profit on record.

SK Hynix also reported its earnings on January 28, revealing that the tech enterprise recorded a 137% surge in Q4 profit. SK said more AI firms are advancing from training to inference, thereby increasing demand for more memory.

The news comes after a report highlighted that AI investments have failed to deliver financial returns for most companies. The report published in January 2026 by consulting giant PwC and other tech companies showed that the majority of CEOs (56%) have seen no financial gains from AI. The report noted that only 12% of CEOs have successfully decreased costs and grown revenue using artificial intelligence. According to the report, the sector is still new, and the compiled data is subject to change over time.

