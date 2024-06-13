SiGMA Asia Auction raises €47,600 for Foundation charity

Taking place during the SiGMA Asia Awards ceremony, the charitable auction featured an array of vibrant works – generously donated by internationally recognised artists for the philanthropic cause. Guests enjoyed a sophisticated evening at the Conrad Hotel’s elegant Ballroom, with spirited bidding led by an energetic and charismatic Rick Goddard.

Proceeds go to support a number of global projects championed by the SiGMA Foundation, including a multi-sensory hall for disadvantaged children in Baatan, Philippines – which will be inaugurated this month as part of the SiGMA Asia 2024 agenda. The auction raised over €47 thousand.

The highlights of the night were a boxing glove signed by the legendary Manny Pacquiao, and a painting titled The Queen’s Gambit – sparking a bidding war, and ultimately raising a significant amount. The event not only showcased incredible talent but also fostered a spirit of generosity, bringing the gaming community together to support meaningful causes.

The event received generous support from BETCONSTRUCT, an award-winning technology and service provider for the online and land-based gaming industry.

Auction 1: Sold for €600 to MATCH LIQUIDITY

Faith to Launch Out (Series No.5) by Rene B. Milan.

The first piece to go under the hammer was a vibrant abstract by Rene B. Milan. The 50×50 cm Acrylic on canvas depicts the well known Biblical story of Fisherman and Fishers of Men from the Gospel of Luke. Amidst the swirling waves, the painting reveals 3 disciples letting down their nets to pull out a bountiful catch from the depth of the sea, an image which calls on the viewer to launch into the deep and have faith.

Auction 2: Sold for €5,500 to PIN-UP PARTNERS

Trio: Jackie Chan, Koi Maiden and Manny Pacquiao by Derek Mason.

This trio of paintings from acclaimed British artist Derek Mason bring bright colours and vibrant energy to the canvas. From the bold spirit of martial arts master Jackie Chan and iconic boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to the mysterious symbolism of the koi carp, each brushstroke narrates a powerful tale of transformation.

Auction 3: Sold for €10,000 to PIN-UP PARTNERS

The Wonderful Eye by Edo.

Heavy with intriguing symbolism, Edo’s painting, The Wonderful Eye, sparks reflections on the nature of spirituality, power, and our place in the universe, in this vibrant acrylic on canvas.

Auction 4: Sold for €10,000 to PIN-UP PARTNERS

Moneyfesting:One Great Love by Arvin R. Rabot.

Entitled Moneyfesting: One Great love, this painting from Filipino artist Arvid R. Rabot features the Arowana, an auspicious dragonfish associated with prosperity and good fortune.

Auction 5: Sold for €15,000 to PIN-UP PARTNERS

Queen’s Gambit by Angela Nikolau.

Known as the world’s most extreme female artist, Nikolau has created artworks on some of the highest points on Earth. Queen’s Gambit is an oil on canvas in the form of the Queen of Diamonds playing card, featuring several traditional casino elements. Its chessboard invites viewers to join the game and make their move.

Auction 6: Sold for €6500 to MATCH LIQUIDITY

Boxing Gloves signed by Manny Pacquiao.

The chance to own a piece of boxing history was irresistible to the audience. Signed by legendary boxer, Manny Pacquiao – an eight-division world champion, the gloves are a must-have for any boxing enthusiast, symbolising the prowess and legacy of one of the sport’s greatest icons.

Get involved with the SiGMA Foundation

The SiGMA Foundation was founded in 2019 and is the philanthropic arm of SiGMA Group with a mission to empower underserved individuals and communities around the world through fundraising activities, charity work, education programmes, and skills training. Find out more here.