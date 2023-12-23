Shping Coin Price Prediction 2023-2032

Shping Coin (SHPING) drives SHPING, an innovative shopping and rewards platform that leverages cryptocurrency to connect brands with consumers, rewarding users for engagement and informed purchasing decisions. The SHPING Coin is a digital cryptocurrency that rewards consumers for their engagement and interactions with brands, transforming traditional shopping experiences into a tokenized economy. Do you think Shping Coin will rise above $1?

How much is SHPING worth?

The current price of SHPING is $0.004795 (at press time), with a 24-hour trading volume of $324,093. SHPING is down 1.51% in the last 24 hours. The current Market cap ranking is #929, with a live market cap of $11 million. It has a circulating supply of 2,286,791,464 coins and a total supply of 10,000,000,000 coins.

SHPING price analysis

SHPING is up 12.54% in the last 12 months.

SHPING was bullish from October.

SHPING fell from $0.004 in January 2023 to $0.002 in September. It recovered in subsequent months.

SHPING price analysis 1-day chart: SHPING/ USD registering high trading volumes

At press time, SHPING was up 12.54% in the last 12 months and 19.47% over the previous 30 days. Like most altcoins, the exact price of SHPING maintained a steady bull run from October 2023, affected by market macroeconomics.

The chart below shows SHPING movement in three months. The MACD indicator shows the coin is experiencing positive momentum, while the RSI is at 60.17, which is at the neutral level.

Recent News

Melbourne-based technology firm SHPING collaborated with IBM Food Trust™. This partnership marked a significant shift in how Australian consumers accessed information about their purchases, providing exceptional detail regarding the origin and traceability of products.

By integrating IBM Food Trust™ with the Shping App, consumers can explore their products’ complete backstory. This includes detailed insights into the raw materials used, allowing them to trace each product’s journey from its inception to the final product on the shelf. The utilization of track and trace technologies, which record the entire lifecycle of a product through the supply chain, plays a crucial role in this initiative. It ensures the authenticity and history of products are verifiable, with each ingredient and product being assigned a unique identifier and monitored meticulously throughout its production.

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2023 – 2032

SHPING Coin Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2023 $0.0045 $0.0049 $0.0050 2024 $0.0070 $0.0072 $0.0081 2025 $0.0103 $0.0106 $0.0122 2026 $0.0146 $0.0151 $0.0177 2027 $0.0206 $0.0213 $0.0258 2028 $0.0281 $0.0292 $0.0355 2029 $0.0398 $0.0412 $0.0488 2030 $0.0594 $0.0611 $0.0699 2031 $0.0854 $0.0879 $0.1038 2032 $0.1229 $0.1264 $0.1477

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2023

The SHPING price prediction for 2023 could be a minimum price of $0.0045. The highest price is $0.005, and the average trading price of the coin will be $0.0049.

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2024

The SHPING price prediction for 2024 is a maximum price of $0.0081. The coin’s minimum price will be $0.007 and an average price of $0.0072.

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2025

The SHPING price prediction for 2025 is a maximum price of $0.0122. The coin’s lowest price will be $0.0103, and the average trading price of the coin is $0.0106.

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2026

The SHPING price prediction for 2026 is a maximum of $0.0177. The minimum price the coin will have by the end of 2026 will be $0.0146, while its average trading price will be $0.0151.

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2027

The SHPING token price prediction for 2027 is a maximum price of $0.0258 with a minimum price of $0.0206. We also expect the coin’s average trading price to be $0.0213.

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2028

The SHPING coin price prediction for 2028 is a maximum price of $0.0355. The minimum price of the coin by 2028 will be $0.0281; the average trading price is forecasted to be $0.0292.

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2029

The SHPING price prediction for 2029 is a maximum price of $0.0488 with an average trading price of $0.0412. The coin will have the lowest price at $0.0398.

SHPING Coin Price Prediction 2030

The SHPING cryptocurrency prediction for 2030 is a maximum price of $0.699; the coin’s lowest price is $0.0594. The average trading price of the coin will be $0.0611.

SHPING Price Prediction 2031

SHPING price forecast 2031 is a maximum trading price of $0.1038, with an average trading price of $0.0879. The minimum price of the coin will be $0.0854.

SHPING Price Prediction 2032

SHPING’s price prediction 2032 is a maximum trading price of $0.1477, with an average trading price of $0.1264. The minimum price of the coin will be $0.1229.

SHPING price prediction by Walletinvestor

Wallet Investor uses smart technical analysis SHPING forecast The analysis indicates SHPING’s past performance index rating as A+; it adds that SHPING is a ‘bad’ one-year investment. The expected average price in 2024 will be $0.000344. The return on investment (ROI) will be -93% in 2024. In 2025, the ROI will be -84%; in 2026, it will be -88%; in 2027, it will be -87.27%. According to the analysis, the bearish SHPING price trend continues over the entire period.

SHPING price prediction by Cryptopredictions

The site scans a coin’s exchange rates and other historical cryptocurrency market data and uses these data to provide SHPING coin price prediction. In 2024, SHPING will trade at an average price of $0.006873 in January and $0.007237 in December. In 2025, SHPING will sell at an average price of $0.007296 in January and $0.008198 in December.

SHPING price prediction by Digitalcoinprice

SHPING will be bullish from 2023 to 2032; the maximum value of SHPING for the entire period will be $0.0954. In 2024, it will trade at a mean price of $0.012. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0125 and a minimum of $0.0104. In 2025, it will trade at a mean price of $0.0171. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0178 and a minimum of $0.0144. In 2030, it will trade at a mean price of $0.0507. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0509 and a minimum of $0.0478.

SHPING Price History

SHPING was founded in 2017 to boost brand recognition to market products to the larger SHPING community. According to Coinmarketcap. SHPING traded below the $0.00053 between 2018 and 2021. The 2021 bull market run saw the coin go up by a factor of 169. It registered its all time high at $0.098844 in January 2022. A year later it had reversed to $0.05 losing half of its value. In 2023, the coin maintained a bear trend between January and September. By December, it was up 3 times from the year’s low.

More on the SHPING

What is SHPING?

SHPING is a unique shopping and rewards platform that integrates cryptocurrency to enhance the interaction between consumers and brands. It transforms traditional shopping experiences by rewarding users for engagement and informed decisions.

Mission

The mission of SHPING is to revolutionize the shopping experience, empowering consumers to make smarter, informed decisions while fostering direct, meaningful connections between brands and shoppers.

How does SHPING work?

SHPING works by providing a comprehensive app where consumers can earn rewards for various shopping-related activities like scanning barcodes, writing reviews, and engaging with brands. It integrates with existing loyalty programs, maximizing users’ rewards and benefits. The platform also offers valuable insights to consumers, such as product information, price comparisons, and user reviews, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Utility of SHPING Coin

The SHPING Coin serves as the central currency within the SHPING ecosystem. It’s used to reward consumers for their engagement and interaction with brands. These coins can be earned for various activities, and uniquely, they can be converted into cash, providing real monetary value to the rewards. This tokenization of engagement incentivizes consumers to interact more purposefully with brands.

Main Deals with the SHPING Coin

The main deals with the Shping Coin involve its use as a versatile reward mechanism across various retail categories. Consumers can earn Shping Coins for engaging with brand content, scanning products, and participating in marketing activities. Additionally, Shping Coins can be stacked with other loyalty rewards, and their cash-convertible nature offers a flexible option for users to redeem their rewards, either as direct cash transfers or as discounts and special offers on products. This makes Shping Coin a valuable asset for both savvy shoppers and brands looking to enhance consumer engagement.

Where to Buy SHPING Coin

You can purchase SHPING on Coinbase and Gate.io exchanges.

Conclusion

The SHPING price movements from 2023 to 2032 paint a picture of gradual and consistent growth for the cryptocurrency. Starting from a modest peak of $0.005 in 2023, the forecasts suggest a steady increase in value, reaching up to $0.1477 by 2032. This upward trajectory reflects growing confidence in the SHPING platform’s ability to redefine the shopping and rewards landscape, leveraging the unique benefits of blockchain technology. However, as with any investment, particularly in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies, these predictions should be cautiously approached. Potential investors are advised to conduct thorough research, consider market trends, and perhaps most importantly, reflect on the innovative nature of the SHPING ecosystem and its potential impact on the retail and marketing sectors. The journey of SHPING coin seems promising, but like any financial forecast, it is peppered with uncertainties and should be navigated with informed prudence.