logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Should I Invest in Solana?

download 2 1

Solana (SOL) has produced a return of 14,500% since its launch in 2020. However, with its price decreasing significantly during 2022, exacerbated by the problems surrounding the FTX crypto exchange, questions have been raised over whether SOL remains a worthwhile investment.

So, is the time right to buy SOL? 

Background

Launched in April 2020 by Anatoly Yakovenko and Greg Fitzgerald, formerly of Qualcomm, SOL was created with a proof of stake consensus. It also features proof of history, which allows the network to process up to 50,000 transactions per second, compared to bitcoin’s seven. 

SOL’s speed, coupled with low transaction fees, have made it an attractive investment.

In February 2022, Solana Pay was launched to allow users to pay for goods in SOL through their smartphone and a QR code, with merchants receiving instant access to the funds. However, despite its advantages, as with other cryptocurrencies, SOL has experienced considerable fluctuations in price, including reaching an all-time high of $260.06 in November 2021. During 2022, it has fallen by up to 86%.

Recent headwinds

On 9 November 2022, Binance announced it was pulling out of a deal to buy the FTX crypto exchange. Days later, FTX filed for bankruptcy. FTX had run into trouble after concerns were raised over whether it had sufficient capital, and the Binance purchase had been seen as a lifeline. As a result of the uncertainty surrounding FTX, cryptocurrencies saw their prices fall.

SOL had gained support, traction and visibility through FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Its price closed at $13.94 on 9 November, down from $24.15 the day previously. This was over fears of a widespread SOL sell-off and liquidation. It all led to concerns over whether SOL’s survival might even be under threat.

On the other side, the fall in price also raised the suggestion that investors should take advantage of the deflated price and buy SOL.

The outlook for SOL

The question is whether SOL experienced long-term damage through the FTX turmoil or just saw a temporary correction. Of course, aside from the FTX fallout, SOL remains susceptible to the risks surrounding all cryptocurrencies, including wider economic uncertainty and an inconsistent regulatory framework. 

However, the consensus seems to be that SOL was harder hit than other digital currencies due to its connection to FTX but that over the longer-term, its ecosystem is strong and its developers continue to innovate.

Indeed, SOL was launched as an innovative crypto and its developers have outlined ambitious plans, including smartphones with built-in, Solana-connected crypto wallets, and a fee-free store for decentralized applications. There is also a partnership with Google parent Alphabet. Developments arising from this tie-up include Google Cloud becoming a validator to help process Solana network transactions, and a storage arrangement that will make Solana data more readily available to developers.Overall, while SOL has been caught up in some unfortunate headwinds, in the longer term, it is likely to remain attractive to investors who educate themselves through The Academy and conduct due diligence on crypto investment, and ultimately decide that the potential returns are worth the risk.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Should I Invest in Solana?
16 November, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE set to regain strength to move toward $0.09066￼
16 November, 2022
2 mins read
CZ's 6 tips to run a healthy centralized crypto exchange
16 November, 2022
2 mins read
Mobile Connectivity Is Good. Broadband Is Better
16 November, 2022
2 mins read
Beginner’s guide to Stablecoins
16 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

CZ's 6 tips to run a healthy centralized crypto exchange
16 November, 2022
2 mins read
Mobile Connectivity Is Good. Broadband Is Better
16 November, 2022
2 mins read
Sony has shown interest in the gaming NFT field
16 November, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - November 15th
15 November, 2022
2 mins read
Nike launches a new Web3 platform. Swoosh
15 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here