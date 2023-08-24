Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Polygon (MATIC) Dip: VC Spectra (SPCT) Emerges as the Crypto to Watch!

Description The new Shibarium has generated much excitement for Shiba Inu (SHIB). On the other hand, Polygon (MATIC) is emerging as a dominant player in gaming and NFTs of late. Despite this progress, both projects have dipped in value, setting the stage for gems like VC Spectra (SPCT). This alternative decentralized finance platform plans to make … Read more

The new Shibarium has generated much excitement for Shiba Inu (SHIB). On the other hand, Polygon (MATIC) is emerging as a dominant player in gaming and NFTs of late. Despite this progress, both projects have dipped in value, setting the stage for gems like VC Spectra (SPCT).

This alternative decentralized finance platform plans to make waves in asset management, resulting in a fast-moving presale. Learn later how far this is and more – but first up, what’s happening with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC)?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set To Relaunch Shibarium

The eagerly-awaited launch of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Shibarium was rocky due to several technical issues, leading to frustration among users. Fortunately, a lead developer for Shiba Inu (SHIB) confirmed resolving all the problems, despite Shibarium remaining in a private mode.

In other news, data from IntoTheBlock indicates huge whale activity for Shiba Inu (SHIB). While there are many outbound transfers, plenty has come in for Shiba Inu (SHIB), the most recent being inflows of 6.5 trillion SHIB. Although Shibarium’s glitches caused Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) to decline, it has recovered by 20% from $0.00000726 to $0.00000870.

Still, most forecasts lean towards Shiba Inu (SHI) hitting at least $0.0000150 before the year ends, representing a near-2x jump.

Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) has struggled in the past month despite its adoption in the gaming and NFT sectors.

Polygon (MATIC) Reported As Experiencing Massive Adoption In GameFi

Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder of Polygon (MATIC), confidently tweeted that Polygon (MATIC) had the second-highest trading volume in NFTs in a 30-day period. Soon after, the blockchain partnered with Magic Eden to launch a $1 million creator fund to bolster the NFT space on Polygon (MATIC).

Further data has come to light that shows the project’s adoption in GameFi. Dune Analytics indicates a growing uptrend in unique addresses and transactions for Polygon’s (MATIC) gaming apps over the past few weeks.

Despite this progress, the price of Polygon (MATIC) remains depressed, overwhelmed by the ongoing bear market in crypto. It is trading at $0.55, 37% lower than the $0.89 high reached in mid-July. Yet, if things pick up for the network, many predictors hint the price could hit $1 at the most before the year’s end.

This pales in comparison to the growth VC Spectra (SPCT) is on course to achieve before long.

VC Spectra (SPCT) To Accelerate Blockchain and Technology Business

With the abundant evidence of the growth in blockchain and technology, it was only a matter of time before VC Spectra (SPCT) came onto the scene. It introduces a model that makes investing in these markets simpler, trustless, efficient, affordable, and profitable.

This is through a decentralized hedge fund that provides seed and Series A funding, placing VC Spectra (SPCT) optimally to generate maximum returns. VC Spectra (SPCT) will combine expert due diligence into each project and machine learning-backed strategies to manage the risks.

Thanks to smart contracts and blockchain, VC Spectra works autonomously without human intervention, including getting paid with the Spectra token (SPCT). This utility token also offers worthwhile advantages, like extra income from quarterly dividends, access to discounted pre-ICOs, and voting rights. The ongoing presale, currently in Stage 2, is the best time to grab SPCT at a low price before it increases.

You can buy the token for a bargain at $0.025 using most Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets. The best part will come when VC Spectra goes live, as SPCT is expected to be worth $0.08, representing a 220% surge!

