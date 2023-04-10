Shiba Inu (SHIB) fails to gather momentum, while Renq Finance (RENQ) Presale catches Fire, raising more than $6 Million

If you are a crypto enthusiast, you might have heard of Shiba Inu (SHIB). The meme coin was inspired by Dogecoin and claimed to be the “Dogecoin killer.” Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the most hyped tokens in 2021, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October. However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a downward spiral, losing more than 87% of its value and failing to recover from the market crash. As a result, SHIB maxis are moving their funds to other more promising projects like RenQ Finance (RENQ). RenQ Finance (RENQ) has been hailed as the new DeFi star, with up to 1000x returns in store for early investors.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails to gather momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been facing several challenges that have dampened its momenta, such as lack of innovation, competition from other meme coins, whale sell-offs, and a low burn rate. Despite the launch of Shiba Eternity, a mobile game that was supposed to boost Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s popularity and adoption, the token has yet to see any significant price impact.Last month, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) network released the long-awaited beta edition of Shibarium. Despite these attempts, the asset’s price and total value locked [TVL] fell precipitously.

The greatest Shiba Inu (SHIB) pool on Uniswap V3 is the Shiba Inu (SHIB)-WETH pool, which currently costs $1.8 million. Nonetheless, this is a significant decrease from its high of $10.8 million. The asset’s TVL has dropped by 70% since its last peak.

According to CoinGecko, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.000011, with a market cap of $6.3 billion and a 24-hour volume of $227.3 million.

Renq Finance (RENQ) Presale Catches Fire

On the other hand, RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a new project that has been making waves in the crypto space with its innovative and comprehensive DeFi platform. RenQ aims to connect all isolated blockchains and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network, providing all necessary underlying support for the DeFi ecosystem. RenQ offers various services, such as a multi-chain DEX, a perpetual futures platform, a yield optimizer vault, a lending protocol, a DeFi and NFT launchpad, and a DAO governance forum.

RenQ Finance’s (RENQ) ecosystem revolves around its native coin, RENQ. This cryptocurrency is used to pay platform transaction fees and to participate in governance. There are 500 million tokens available for sale during the presale out of a total supply of one billion.

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is dedicated to making DeFi available to everyone by eliminating technological impediments and high transaction costs. The platform aims to make it easy for customers to invest in DeFi goods and earn returns on their assets.

RenQ Finance (RENQ) has been conducting its presale since February 2023, offering investors a chance to buy RenQ Finance (RENQ) tokens at a discounted price before they are listed on exchanges. The presale has succeeded, raising over $6 million in the first three stages. The presale price of RenQ Finance (RENQ) is currently in the fourth of eight stages trading at a presale price of $0.035. The price will continue higher, reaching $0.055 in the final stage.

Interested investors do not have to worry about a potential rug pull or the security of their funds. RenQ Finance (RENQ) has undergone a rigorous security audit by CertiK, a leading blockchain auditing company, ensuring that its code is highly secure and free from vulnerabilities.

RenQ Finance (RENQ) has received positive feedback from the crypto community and media outlets for its vision and potential. RenQ Finance (RENQ) aims to become a one-stop solution for all kinds of traders and investors in the DeFi world, allowing them to access decentralized financial services with ease and efficiency. The protocol is expected to launch its mainnet in Q2 2023 and list its RenQ Finance (RENQ) token on significant exchanges soon after. Market analysts believe these two events will bring more traffic to the project, causing a quick 100x price rise shortly after launch.

Click Here to Buy RenQ Finance (RENQ) Tokens.

Visit the links below for more information about RenQ Finance (RENQ):Website:https://renq.io

Whitepaper:https://renq.io/whitepaper.pdf