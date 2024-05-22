$SHARE on Solana, the First Decentralized Impact Fund Empowering Positive Change

New York, United States, May 22nd, 2024, Chainwire

$SHARE on Solana is utilizing blockchain technology to aim for the transformation of positive impact into viable investment opportunities. As the first decentralized impact fund, $SHARE gives investors the opportunity to drive meaningful global change while potentially achieving financial growth. Representing the future of finance, stakeholders aim to grow their investments while fueling meaningful impact across the globe by the collective.

$SHARE (@shareon_crypto on X) isn’t just another cryptocurrency; it is a community-driven initiative redefining the potential of capital for societal good.

At its core, $SHARE is a store of value fueling change.

What sets the Share Foundation apart is its unique token protocol, which aims to raise funds for positive impact as the market cap valuation grows. As the $SHARE ecosystem flourishes, so does its capacity to drive change.

The Share foundation operates under the guiding principle of community-led decision-making. Every decision and allocation is determined through a democratic process, with the community voting for the positive impact projects they believe in.

Just two months into the project, the Share Foundation has already funded the construction of a clean-water facility in Kenya, which will provide stable access to potable water for the entire Muchemo community. This project will begin construction in late June in collaboration with The Water Project which will be responsible for the infrastructure’s development and maintenance.

Additionally, the Share Foundation also partnered with Watsi to cover the surgical care costs of 12 patients from 5 different countries. The recipients of this funding ranged from 5-year-old kids with chronic conditions, parents with severe injuries, and elders that have been unable to attain medical attention for many years.

The Share token reached a significant milestone, deploying over $10,000 at only $1 million market cap. Such impact is tangible; through partnerships with organizations like Pencils of Promise, The Water Project, and Watsi, $SHARE is making a difference where it matters most: education, access to water, and healthcare.

At the time of writing, $SHARE has reached a $2.6 million market cap and has raised two rounds of funding, a cumulative amount of $28,000 destined for positive impact projects. Share team invites users to join the ‘share’ holder community and be part of a new socioeconomic system generating capital to impact the lives of many for the better.

The Share community has a vision of a better world, one where financial prosperity and positive impact are interlaced. $SHARE gives the ability to make change.

It’s time to change the world through crypto.

About Share

Share on Crypto is a decentralized crypto token [$SHARE] that fuels positive impact contributions as it grows in market cap. It is a store of value focused on changing the world by investing in positive impact and currently operates on the Solana blockchain.

TG: https://t.me/shareoncrypto

Website: www.shareoncrypto.com

For partnerships and to receive funding, users can e-mail [email protected]

