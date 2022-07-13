logo
Ethereum
$ 1,079.36 1.11%
Solana
$ 34.00 1.06%
Dogecoin
$ 0.061708 0.04%
ApeCoin
$ 4.52 5.71%
Bitcoin
$ 19,890.16 0.58%
BNB
$ 227.40 1.76%
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Serum price analysis: SRM shoots past $1 as bulls gain 8.5 percent overnight

Serum price analysis: SRM shoots past $1 as bulls gain 8.5 percent overnight
TL;DR Breakdown
  • The Serum price analysis shows a bullish trend for today.
  • Resistance for SRM/USD is present at $1.136.
  • Support is present at the $0.960 level.

The Serum price analysis reveals the coin is bullish today as the SRM/USD price is rallying high after the bullish got into momentum yesterday. Previously SRM rejected further upside after peaking at $0.998, followed by a two-day correction period. The correction lasted till 11 July 2022, and the bullish momentum returned again yesterday; bulls have continued their lead today as well, and the bullish momentum seems overwhelming. As a result, the SRM price has reached up to $1.052; the next resistance for the cryptocurrency is present at $1.136, where the selling pressure may return.

SRM/USD 1-day price chart: Bullish momentum revived after a short correction

The 1-day Serum price analysis shows a bullish momentum, and a further price increase is expected in the coming hours as bulls continue putting efforts. The price has stepped up to $1.052 while gaining 8.54 percent value during the last 24 hours. And the coin reports an increase in value by 42.61 percent over the course of the last seven days. At the same time, the trading volume has increased by only 2.15 percent, which shows a market dominance of 0.03 percent.

srm 1 day
SRM/USD 24-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility is increasing as the Bollinger bands are slowly expanding, with the upper band at the $1.071 mark representing the resistance and the lower band at the $0.694 mark representing the support for the cryptocurrency. The average of the indicator is forming at $0.883 below the current price level. The moving average (MA) is at the $0.900 mark, which is also below the price level. The relative strength index (RSI) is trading on a steep upwards curve at index 61, hinting at an overwhelming buying activity in the market.

Serum price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Serum price analysis shows the coin price function is headed straight upwards from the start of the trading session as bulls regained the lead. The price breakout was upwards at the start of the trading session, and bulls are showing steady progress. The moving average (MA) is trading at $0.996 above the SMA 50 and below the current price level.

srm 4 hour
SRM/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility is high, and the indicator shows further divergence, with the upper end of Bollinger bands at the $1.059 mark representing resistance and the lower band at the $0.914 mark. The price is trading near the upper band, which is a bullish indication. The relative strength index (RSI) is trading in the upper half of the neutral zone as the indicator trades at index 63, but the curve is horizontal, which hints at the selling pressure building up.

Serum price analysis conclusion

The Serum price analysis is clearly bullish for today. The SRM/USD is covering a range upwards today after yesterday’s bullish initiative. We expect SRM to continue improving in the coming hours as the bullish momentum seems strong. On the other hand, the SRM/USD crypto pair may feel some resistance as the price is trading near the upper limit of the volatility indicator, and the RSI curve on the hourly chart is also flattening up.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Aamir Sheikh

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Related News

Hot Stories

Serum price analysis: SRM shoots past $1 as bulls gain 8.5 percent overnight
13 July, 2022
3 mins read
Ripple wins as the judge rules against the SEC's motion, calling it "hypocrisy"
13 July, 2022
3 mins read
Can Crypto Derivatives Beat the Volatility Trap?
13 July, 2022
3 mins read
Sedition joins World Blockchain Summit – Singapore as Presenting Sponsor
13 July, 2022
3 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA set to break past the intraday highs in the next hours
13 July, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

UK online bank Revolut begins crypto education for users
12 July, 2022
3 mins read
PostFinance partners with Swiss Post to launch the crypto project
12 July, 2022
3 mins read
M1 Finance announces support for crypto trading accounts
12 July, 2022
3 mins read
Rebase token economy drops to $577 million from $8 billion
11 July, 2022
3 mins read
Stablecoins current form not fit to be used in the real economy: ECB
11 July, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us