logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Seoul Meta Week 2022

02. Blockchain Open Forum

Asia’s largest Metaverse·NFT event, Seoul Meta Week 2022 will be held in October

  • Market trends and future strategies are delivered by some of the world’s most prominent leaders and experts in the Metaverse and NFT industry.
  • The Seoul-based, most trendy, and influential Metaverse· NFT event.
  • With the attendance of many leading companies and speakers involved in blockchain technology, such as NVIDIA, Nokia, and The Sandbox.

Seoul Meta Week 2022 will take place at The Shilla Hotel Seoul between October 04 – 06, 2022. This international event offers a cutting-edge platform to create a blockchain-based ecosystem with collective values.

Prominent experts, NFT artists/collectors, and the industry’s main players will gather from across the globe to share their knowledge on the latest trends in Metaverse, NFTs, Web3, and Blockchain Technology.

Based in Seoul, Seoul Meta Week 2022 is set to become the most influential metaverse event in Asia. It connects main players and pioneers in the industry to share ideas and information on technology trends related to the Metaverse, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), Web3, Defi (decentralized finance), and Blockchain Technology which is gaining more attraction with every passing day.

Seoul Meta Week 2022 features the highly anticipated main conferences, Blockchain Open Forum (October 4th) and Metacon2022 (October 5th to 6th), and various side events, scheduled throughout the week such as exhibitions, startup pitching, and hackathon.

Blockchain Open Forum will be held as a networking conference and exhibition to discuss various perspectives on blockchain technology. You can meet various players, such as leaders of the blockchain industry, artists, influencers, and creative directors.

After the success of its inaugural edition last year, Metacon has established itself as one of the leading metaverse conferences in Korea. This year, Metacon 2022 will cover the digital economy such as Metaverse, NFT, and Web3, which have recently attracted attention beyond the economic and financial sectors to arts and entertainment.

At Metacon 2022, co-hosted with NFT SEOUL 2022, major domestic and foreign metaverse companies such as △ NVIDIA △ Nokia △ Samsung △ The Sandbox △ LG U+ △ KT will honor us with their presence to share valuable insights.

Seoul Meta Week 2022 is hosted by TV Chosun, Korea’s No. 1 comprehensive broadcasting station, and Chris & Partners, Asia’s top digital MX (Meeting Experience) consulting group. The event will be co-hosted by a professional blockchain media outlet, TokenPost, and Fintelli, a blockchain research platform. Attendees can register on our official website.

Super-Earlybird Pass (August 08–September 08) △Earlybird Pass (September 08– September 25) △General Pass (September 26 – October 3), △Onsite registration (October 4 – October 6), and up to 48% discount is available for the current Super-Earlybird Pass.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Metaverse Coins List (All You Need to Know)
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
CLV Price Prediction 2022-2031: Will Clover Finance ever go back up?
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
PrimeXBT: Let’s Explore The Elite Trading Platform
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA declines price to $0.458
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - September 16th
16 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best crypto memes of the day - September 16th
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot co-founder reaction after Merge goes viral
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
Is this the news that crypto retail investors are waiting for?
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
In pictures: DOGE and Tesla’s Cyberwhistle
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
Finally, Bonnie and Clyde are under investigation.
16 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us