Asia’s largest Metaverse·NFT event, Seoul Meta Week 2022 will be held in October

Market trends and future strategies are delivered by some of the world’s most prominent leaders and experts in the Metaverse and NFT industry.

The Seoul-based, most trendy, and influential Metaverse· NFT event.

With the attendance of many leading companies and speakers involved in blockchain technology, such as NVIDIA, Nokia, and The Sandbox.

Seoul Meta Week 2022 will take place at The Shilla Hotel Seoul between October 04 – 06, 2022. This international event offers a cutting-edge platform to create a blockchain-based ecosystem with collective values.

Prominent experts, NFT artists/collectors, and the industry’s main players will gather from across the globe to share their knowledge on the latest trends in Metaverse, NFTs, Web3, and Blockchain Technology.

Based in Seoul, Seoul Meta Week 2022 is set to become the most influential metaverse event in Asia. It connects main players and pioneers in the industry to share ideas and information on technology trends related to the Metaverse, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), Web3, Defi (decentralized finance), and Blockchain Technology which is gaining more attraction with every passing day.

Seoul Meta Week 2022 features the highly anticipated main conferences, Blockchain Open Forum (October 4th) and Metacon2022 (October 5th to 6th), and various side events, scheduled throughout the week such as exhibitions, startup pitching, and hackathon.

Blockchain Open Forum will be held as a networking conference and exhibition to discuss various perspectives on blockchain technology. You can meet various players, such as leaders of the blockchain industry, artists, influencers, and creative directors.

After the success of its inaugural edition last year, Metacon has established itself as one of the leading metaverse conferences in Korea. This year, Metacon 2022 will cover the digital economy such as Metaverse, NFT, and Web3, which have recently attracted attention beyond the economic and financial sectors to arts and entertainment.

At Metacon 2022, co-hosted with NFT SEOUL 2022, major domestic and foreign metaverse companies such as △ NVIDIA △ Nokia △ Samsung △ The Sandbox △ LG U+ △ KT will honor us with their presence to share valuable insights.

Seoul Meta Week 2022 is hosted by TV Chosun, Korea’s No. 1 comprehensive broadcasting station, and Chris & Partners, Asia’s top digital MX (Meeting Experience) consulting group. The event will be co-hosted by a professional blockchain media outlet, TokenPost, and Fintelli, a blockchain research platform. Attendees can register on our official website.

Super-Earlybird Pass (August 08–September 08) △Earlybird Pass (September 08– September 25) △General Pass (September 26 – October 3), △Onsite registration (October 4 – October 6), and up to 48% discount is available for the current Super-Earlybird Pass.