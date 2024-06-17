Ethereum (ETH) is wrestling with a downward trend, remaining below the $4,000 threshold despite increased buying from significant investors. Meanwhile, Filecoin’s market stability is in doubt, with its potential to surpass $20 by 2024 looking uncertain.

In vivid contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) glows as a beacon in the crypto world, nearing a milestone of $50.8 million in its presale, and it offers an array of opportunities for passive income through its innovative X series miners. BlockDAG boosts this allure with a substantial $2 million giveaway, inviting early investors to participate in the presale for a chance to win big among 50 lucky recipients.

Challenges for Ethereum in the ETF Wake

Despite the approval of spot Ethereum ETFs in both the U.S. and Hong Kong, ETH struggles to stay afloat above $4,000, finishing the last fortnight on a downward trajectory. The outlook remains bleak. Recent blockchain analysis indicates a 3% uptick in the number of wallets holding over 10,000 ETH. However, if it fails to maintain its support level of around $3,650, Ethereum’s price might plummet to $3,150.

Filecoin’s Pricing Path: Sailing Through Choppy Waters

Filecoin has ascended 54% over the last year. Despite launching new features like FilOz to strengthen and expand its network, the token’s performance still faces unpredictability. Recent analytics show a sharp 57% reduction in Filecoin’s revenue, with total earnings falling to nearly -$19 million. Currently trading below its 100 and 50 EMAs, Filecoin battles with resistance near $7 and finds support around $5.5, limiting its upward movement.

BlockDAG’s $2M Jackpot & Cutting-Edge X100 Miner

BlockDAG is creating a buzz with its exciting $2 million jackpot, offering 50 fortunate participants a chance to share in a significant prize pool, enhancing its appeal among crypto enthusiasts. To enter, participants need to hold at least $100 in BDAG coins from the presale and must engage actively with BlockDAG by undertaking various tasks and promoting the event to maximize their chances of winning.

Victors, chosen by chance, will be honored on BlockDAG’s social media platforms, highlighting this major cryptocurrency event. BlockDAG’s adoption of the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) models underscores its commitment to scalability and decentralization.

Furthermore, this leading layer-1 blockchain offers unmatched speed and security, solidifying BlockDAG’s position as a cryptocurrency technology leader. The X100 Miner, essential for crypto mining buffs, with its impressive 2 TH/s hash rate and efficient 1800W power consumption, allows users to extract up to 2,000 BDAG daily.

Notably, this miner also supports mining Bitcoin and Kaspa, equipped with superior cooling and connectivity features, making it ideal for scaling up professional mining operations.

Wrapping Up

BlockDAG’s $2 million giveaway offers a golden ticket for crypto investors amid Ethereum’s continuing struggles and Filecoin’s uncertain trajectory. By getting involved in BlockDAG’s presale, which has witnessed a remarkable 1120% price increase from batch 1 to 18 and has raised over $50.8 million, investors position themselves at the forefront of an exciting blockchain network.

This exceptional opportunity to be among the 50 lucky winners to benefit from BlockDAG’s advanced technology and generous rewards should not be overlooked. With the current price set at $0.0122 per BDAG in batch 18, now is the prime time to invest in this distinguished cryptocurrency.

