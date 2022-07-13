Sedition joins World Blockchain Summit – Singapore as Presenting Sponsor

The 20th Global edition of World Blockchain Summit aims to bring together global crypto leaders, investors, media outlets, government representatives, and crypto fans all under one roof. Sedition, the world’s leading platform to collect, share, trade, display and enjoy art in digital format will join the Singapore summit as the Presenting Sponsor.

Monday, 11 July 2022: The World Blockchain Summit, which will take place on July 14-15, 2022 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore, will be one of the elite gatherings of the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

Sedition is the world’s leading platform for digital art. Sedition was founded in 2011 and provides contemporary digital art for private collectors all over the world, as well as hotels, offices, airports and other public spaces. Sedition will join World Blockchain Summit Singapore as Presenting Sponsor and will make announcements regarding the integration of NFTs to Sedition’s platform.

Among the top crypto leaders and speakers who will join the global conversation will be Rory Blain, the Director of Sedition

“Sedition is the world’s leading digital art platform and we’re proud to be working with many of the world’s most celebrated contemporary artists – Tracey Emin, Bill Viola, Yoko Ono, Bharti Kher, Mat Collishaw, and many other giants from the museum and gallery world. We also have artworks by the titans of the digital and NFT sphere, artists like Refik Anadol, LIA, Can Büyükberber, Rafaël Rozendaal, Maxim Zhestkov and many others” stated Rory Blain.

Rory continues: “Starting mid-2022, Sedition is introducing blockchain technology to the platform. We want to allow our community to decentralize the ownership of their artworks by turning them into NFTs. We’re excited to be joining World Blockchain Summit Singapore to make this announcement to the global blockchain community”

During his speech at World Blockchain Summit Rory will be sharing his insights on the topic of the Democratization of Art. Rory will talk about his background in the art world and what inspired the founding idea of Sedition – to democratize access to fine art – as well as discuss why blockchain technology will revolutionize the art industry.

According to Mohammad Saleem, Founder of World Blockchain Summit, “Blockchain technology offers more benefits than just faster securities settlement. It will radically alter market dynamics and perhaps even the design of the internet. Everything has transformed the Internet and blockchain, the future of content lies in it.” He further added, “We are excited to have Sedition at the World Blockchain Summit, which will promote the field of art on digital platforms and introduce the participants to numerous avenues to enjoy art.”

About World Blockchain Summit:

World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that takes place in 16+ destinations across the world. It connects global blockchain gurus and technology players in this space including emerging startups – with regional businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain developers.

About Trescon:

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

About Sedition:

Sedition is the world’s leading platform to collect, share, trade, display and enjoy art in digital format. Sedition also provides contemporary digital art for hotels, offices, airports and other public spaces. Sedition works with the world’s leading contemporary artists such as Tracey Emin, Bill Viola, Yoko Ono, Bharti Kher, Mat Collishaw, and many other giants from the museum and gallery world. Sedition also has artworks by the titans of the digital and NFT sphere, people like Refik Anadol, LIA, Can Büyükberber, Rafaël Rozendaal, Maxim Zhestkov and others.

