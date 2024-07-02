SBC Summit: Your Gateway to All Things Sports Betting

In a landscape shaped by technological evolution and shifting consumer demands, SBC Summit 2024, taking place from September 24-26 at Feira Internacional de Lisboa, pledges to unveil actionable insights that pave the way for sustained growth and innovation within the sports betting industry.

With 25,000 attendees expected, the event features dedicated zones designed for easy navigation and effective networking. Apart from the Sports Betting Zone, delegates will get access to the Casino & iGaming Zone and Player Protection Zone, the Media Headquarters and dedicated Affiliate Leaders, Payment Expert & ESI Lisbon Summits. Each area boasts a show floor, targeted networking sessions, catering options, and educational programmes.



Attendees focused on sports betting can anticipate discussions covering essential topics such as the financial and betting strategy impacts of Euros 2024 on operators, the importance of entertainment, sports integrity, niche sports, and other current themes.

The exhibition floor will be the central hub for attendees to explore cutting-edge sports betting technology and global brands leading innovation in the industry. Among the 600 exhibitors featured across the event, brands confirmed for the zone include Pin-Up Global, UpGaming, Oddin, Altenar, Genius Sports, Optimove, Xtremepush, Sportingtech, 1xBet and Delasport amongst many others.

The networking zones will provide an ideal setting for delegates to connect with representatives from hundreds of operators, including C-Level executives and key decision-makers, as well as sportsbook and technology providers.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “With the influx of technological advancements, regulatory breakthroughs, and a year brimming with international sports tournaments, the sports betting industry has never been more exciting.

“This year, innovation is front and center. Our dedicated sports betting zone promises abundant networking opportunities, practical strategies, and cutting-edge products and services crucial for navigating the digital age.”

The dedicated conference programme will span all three core days of the event. The Summit’s opening day will provide delegates with in-depth discussions focused primarily on modernising traditional sports betting verticals. Topics will include the impact of in-play betting and engagement tools on sportsbooks, the role of enhanced data analytics and gamification in improving the sports betting experience, and strategies for attracting casual bettors.



On the second day, discussions will focus on pioneering sports betting strategies and their optimisation for enhanced success. Attendees can expect talks on the dynamic evolution of risk management strategies for operators, the synergies between sports media and betting, insights into sportsbook strategies from events like the Paris Olympics and Euro 2024, and dedicated sessions exploring the future of horse racing.



On the final day, the educational program will maintain a rigorous focus on global sports betting partnerships and brand building. Throughout the day, delegates will have the opportunity to gain insights into the future of commercial football partnerships in Latin America, the global impact of esports on sports betting and sponsorships and how infotainment can aid in brand building while adhering to regulations, among other topics.Notable experts set to feature as part of the sports betting conference include industry visionaries such as Dominic Crosthwaite (Chief Trading Officer, Flutter Entertainment), Brent Almeida (Chief Commercial Director, BV-Group), William Woodhams (CEO, Fitzdares), Alexis Murphy (CEO, Betfirst), George Wawer (Managing Director, win2day) Gabriele Greisbacher (SVP Payments & Risk Operations, DAZN), Karlo Levak (COO, Sofascore), Sam Rosbottom (Head of PR Betfair), EndreNesset (CEO & President CoolBet), GarethWilliams (Betting & Gaming Director, talkSPORT), DamirBoehm (CEO, Tipwin), GiannisParaschos (Director of Sportsbook Product, Novibet), and FedericoMaques (Marketing Director, Boca Juniors), alongside many more.