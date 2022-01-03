TL; DR Breakdown

Samsung will add NFTs to its smart TVs in 2022

Users can store and view their NFTs on the TVs

NFT sector continues to witness a massive push

The growth of the nonfungible token sector has been a widespread debate among market participants. While the industry has seen massive growths across last year, new investments and entities are adopting the NFTs. In a further win for the burgeoning sector, Samsung has announced that it will integrate a new feature on its smart TVs that would see users aggregate and use NFTs.

Samsung will allow users to store and view NFTs

Going by the announcement by Samsung, the new integration would feature many updates that would be enmeshed into the TVs. According to the announcement, the platform will allow users to view and keep tabs on their NFT collections using the new feature. The announcement further states that the first smart TV to enjoy this privilege is the MicroLed smart TV.



After that, the company would make it available on the Neo QLED among other newer range smart TVs. Aside from keeping and viewing NFTs, users of the Samsung TVs will be allowed to purchase NFTs using the platform integrated into the TVs. The most amazing feature of the NFT platform is the aggregator feature that the company announced. Putting it into perspective, users would gather information from several NFT marketplaces across the world while buying NFTs.

NFTs continues to witness growths

Asides from that, users can check several NFT details in its aggregation tabs. Details like artists, networks, and other information would be made available on the network. With this, Samsung has put itself at the top spot to become the first TV producing company to integrate NFT usage into its special range of televisions.



The NFT sector has continued to witness a massive rise across the year, with new figures emanating out of the industry. Asides from the figures, a wide range of influential figures have started to adopt the NFTs. A recent update has shown that at least a popular figure in entertainment, sport, and other popular activities has entered the NFT market. One famous figure is Eminem, a United States rapper who recently bought an NFT in the sector.