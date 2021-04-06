TL;DR Breakdown

After becoming the first American sports team to reward their fans with crypto collectible toys, the Sacramento Kings has reached another milestone. The Sacramento Kings CEO stated in Clubhouse that those in his organization (including the players) could get as much of their salaries as they want in Bitcoins. The story was broken via a tweet from someone in the Clubhouse.

Neil Jacobs said that Tim Draper invited Vivek Ranadivé to the stage at the Satoshi Roundtable. While on stage, Ranadivé announced that he was offering those in his organization, (the players included), the chance to get part or all of their salaries in Bitcoin.

In 2014, Sacramento Kings partnered with BitPay, a known payment processor and announced to the public that they can now pay with Bitcoin for items bought in their team store. Ranadivé said when he told the NBA to keep his team in Sacramento, part of his pitch was to use sports as a vehicle to advance technology. He said that with Bitcoin payment, fans can now afford to leave their wallets behind.

Crypto adoption steadily rising

With the growing adoption of Bitcoin by several organizations, Paypal is now beginn9ng to offer Bitcoin service – whether it is custodial service, for payment or promotional service. Earlier in the year, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, had announced that customers can now pay for Tesla cars with Bitcoin.

The Clubhouse provide an opportunity for Bitcoin enthusiasts to engage in meaningful and productive discussion about Bitcoin and digital assets. The CEO of Microstartegy dropped in on Clubhouse and spent about one hour responding to questions from Bitcoiners.